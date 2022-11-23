top story Hometown Holidays set for Dec. 2 in Spring Hill By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com Doug Carder News Editor Author email Nov 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Four-year-old Gatlin Hanna of Spring Hill talks with Santa and Mrs. Claus during 2021 Hometown Holidays at the Spring Hill Civic Center. This year's celebration is set for Friday, Dec. 2. Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic The Spring Hill Civic Center will host the annual Hometown Holidays celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPRING HILL — Hometown Holidays is set to ring in the season in Spring Hill.The annual free celebration is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Spring Hill Civic Center, 401 N. Madison St. in Spring Hill.Christmas tree lightingTo kick off the evening, Mayor Joe Berkey will host the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting in the courtyard of the Civic Center at 6 p.m.Other activities, slated to begin at 6:15 p.m., include:Photo with SantaAfter the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting, join Santa inside of the Civic Center for photos.City staff will be handing out gifts, full of treats and prizes, right after your family’s photo with Santa.Indoor activitiesInside the civic center, other activities will include face painters, a balloon artist, cookie decorating with Lupita’s Kitchen, hot cocoa, coffee, cookies and live music with Kevin Phillips.Candy Cane HuntIn Friendship Park, outside the Civic Center, grab a flashlight and hunt for candy canes. The activity is being sponsored by the Spring Hill Recreation Commission.HayridesTake a hayride through Santa’s Winter Wonderland, compliments of the city of Spring Hill. 