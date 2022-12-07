A reunion was held of the descendants of George and Lena Homrighausen on Saturday, Nov. 19.
George and Lena were farmers who lived in the Somerset township about seven miles east of Paola.
George and Lena had four boys. Frank settled in Minnesota to farm and raise a family of four children. August (Gus) went to California to seek work and got married and had two boys. By 1947, he missed the Kansas hunting and fishing and moved his family to Paola where he went into business with his brother-in-law, Joe Minden. Walter (Walt) also migrated to California where he stayed and raised his family of two children. Herbert (Bert) became a farmer in the LaCygne/New Lancaster area and raised two children.
George and Lena had 10 grandchildren. One; Janet Homrighausen Weeding, the daughter of Frank, passed away in 2006. Eight of the remaining nine cousins were at the reunion. A total of 42 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren were at the reunion dinner held at the United Methodist church of New Lancaster. They came from California, Minnesota, and this area. Retired Paola High School teacher, Harold Homrighausen, and his wife Marva were also in attendance. Harold is from a different branch of the Homrighausens than George.
The group enjoyed a day of getting better acquainted and discussing genealogy. Then, on Sunday, 31 got together for breakfast at The Paola Eatery. Afterward, they visited the Paola Cemetery, where George and Lena, Gus and Lillian, and their great-Uncle Bill and Aunt Lizzie are buried. They also visited Bert and Wilma’s gravesite at New Lancaster, and some Homrighausen descendants from the 1880s buried at Highland cemetery.
All in all it was a great weekend for the Homrighausen family. Some cousins had not seen each other for probably more than 40 years.
(0) comments
