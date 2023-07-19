Brooke Zerr of Louisburg stands next to her horse, Robert, prior to competing in the 14- to 18-year-old sportsmanship competition during the Benefit Horse Show at the Miami County fairgrounds Sunday, July 16.
Morgan Neis of Eudora and her horse, Frank, smile for the camera during the Benefit Horse Show at the Miami County fairgrounds main arena Sunday, July 16.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Morgan Neis of Eudora and her horse, Frank, smile for the camera during the Benefit Horse Show at the Miami County fairgrounds main arena Sunday, July 16.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Brooklyn Nicholls of Garnett looks into the eyes of her horse during the Benefit Horse Show at the Miami County fairgrounds on Sunday, July 16.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Brooke Zerr of Louisburg stands next to her horse, Robert, prior to competing in the 14- to 18-year-old sportsmanship competition during the Benefit Horse Show at the Miami County fairgrounds Sunday, July 16.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Peyton Sherron of Spring Hill stands with her horse during the Benefit Horse Show at the Miami County main arena Sunday, July 16.
PAOLA — The Miami County Fair kicked off Sunday, July 16, with the Benefit Horse Show at the main arena at the fairgrounds in Wallace Park.
It was just the beginning of what is scheduled to be a busy couple of weeks of fair activities, with the main events occurring next week.
There are a full slate of activities set to take place Saturday, July 22, including the pet show and fishing skillathon in the morning and 4-H Bike Derby and Barnyard Olympics in the afternoon.
More activities will take place throughout the weekend and into next week, including the 75th annual Paola Rotary Club Parade at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.
FFA and 4-H participants will be busy with their projects, presentations, competitions and showings throughout the week.
The carnival in Wallace Park will run from 6 to 10 p.m. July 26-29.
The popular Mutton Bustin’ competition will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the rodeo arena, and the rodeo will close out the week Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Young ladies participating in the sweetheart, princess and queen fair pageant competitions will be selling tickets throughout the week. All of the royalty will be crowned before the start of the Mutton Bustin’ competition July 27.
A full schedule of events and more information about the fair is included in the special preview section inserted in today's edition of The Miami County Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.