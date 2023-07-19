230719_mr_horse_show_01

PAOLA — The Miami County Fair kicked off Sunday, July 16, with the Benefit Horse Show at the main arena at the fairgrounds in Wallace Park.

It was just the beginning of what is scheduled to be a busy couple of weeks of fair activities, with the main events occurring next week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.