LOUISBURG — The Miami County Health Department, which is investigating a COVID-19 cluster tied to a Nov. 6-8 party in Louisburg, said local health departments and hospitals are becoming taxed as cases continue to increase.
“Due to COVID-19, local health departments and hospitals are at a critical juncture between concern and crisis, and with the growing level of community spread, it is imperative that we all do our part to help slow the spread of the virus,” the health department said in the news release issued Monday, Nov. 16.
With COVID-19 cases surging in the Kansas City metro area and holiday gatherings on the horizon, public health directors from the Kansas City region on Friday, Nov. 13, issued a joint statement calling for action to fight the spread.
“On November 6, we heard from metro-area hospital Chief Medical Officers that they are facing serious challenges in their ability to manage both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients,” the public health directors said in a joint statement. “At the root of this problem is not only the number of physical acute care beds in their hospital facilities, but also staffing shortages due to the rampant community spread of COVID-19 in the metro area. Hospitals have made it very clear that they need the assistance of everyone in every community to reduce the spread of the disease and improve their ability to provide life-saving medical care.”
Public health directors from Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, and Jackson, Platte and Clay counties in Missouri, as well as the city of Kansas City, Mo., urged local governments at a very minimum to continue mask mandates for all activities outside the home, limit social or other in-person gatherings, place further limitations on outdoor and indoor entertainment and recreation venues, require that 6 feet of social distancing is maintained at all venues.
“Our community is at a critical point again with uncontrolled community spread,” the joint statement reads. “Our local governments and public health authorities need to take actions aimed at controlling the further spread of the disease.”
During an investigation of multiple positive cases, the Miami County Health Department reported Monday, Nov. 16, that it had discovered several individuals had attended the same party, which took place over the three-day weekend period of Nov. 6-8 at an undisclosed location in Louisburg, according to a health department news release.
The party did not have a specified guest list so identifying those who were in attendance and potentially exposed to COVID-19 has been challenging, local health officials said.
The health department said it has received reports through its investigation of the COVID-19 cluster that the majority of the attendees were residents from surrounding areas and who are also high school students.
Individuals who attended this party should be aware of possible exposure.
“It is imperative that any individuals who were in attendance to this party quarantine at home through Nov. 22 and monitor for any symptoms” the health department said. “After being exposed to someone with COVID-19, it can take up to 14 days to develop symptoms.”
If symptoms appear, individuals should contact their primary care provider, the health department or one of the walk-in/urgent care clinics in Miami County, according to the release.
To slow the spread, the county health department advised that people should:
- Wear masks
- Physically distance (6 feet or more) from others you don’t live with
- Avoid crowded indoor gatherings at homes, restaurants, bars and other event venues where transmission is more likely to occur
- Practice respiratory etiquette and good hand hygiene and stay home when you are sick
