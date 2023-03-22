PAOLA — Paola High School Principal Jeff Hines knows just how close Kansas came to implementing a multiplier proposal that could have leveled the athletic playing field between public schools and powerhouse private school programs.
The proposal would have applied an enrollment multiplier for private schools based on location, socio-economic status and prior championships, and it could have bumped some private schools into a larger classification.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) sent ballots to all member schools last June, and more than 61 percent were in favor of the multiplier proposal.
The Kansas State Board of Education added its approval later last summer, but the proposal still needed approval from the Kansas Legislature so state statute could be modified to allow for more than just student attendance to affect KSHSAA classifications.
The proposal’s momentum hit a roadblock in Topeka, where House Bill 2003 recently died in the House Education Committee where it was introduced.
HB 2003 would have allowed the proposal to take effect by changing three words at the end of a sentence in state statute that reads: “Establish a system for the classification of member high schools according to student attendance and other factors.”
Hines was one of several people who provided testimony to the committee in favor of HB 2003. Hines said more than half of U.S. states already have implemented some type of enrollment modifier, and once adopted, no state has ever reverted back to a previous system.
Hines also said the primary function of a classification system should be to provide a competitive postseason tournament, and he believes a review of the last 10 years of postseason play reveals that competitive balance does not exist in Kansas’ current system.
Paola High School is in Class 4A, which has been dominated by private school powerhouses. The last nine state champion football teams in Class 4A have been private schools, with Bishop Miege winning in 2022, St. James Academy winning the two years before that, and Bishop Miege winning six years straight before that. The last public school to win a state football championship in Class 4A was Buhler in 2013.
Similar private school dominance has extended into other sports, including volleyball, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer.
Sen. Molly Baumgardner of Louisburg is chair of the Senate Committee on Education, and she talked about the multiplier proposal during a legislative breakfast March 4 in Paola.
Baumgardner said she recently received a call from an angry Louisburg parent who couldn’t understand why the Legislature couldn’t make it so Bishop Miege would stop winning state championships.
“I said there would be the problem with the issue,” Baumgardner said. “We cannot pass a law that would penalize or handicap one private school for the sake of a trophy.”
She also addressed why some lawmakers didn’t support the bill.
“Part of the reason it wasn’t supported is if you look at all the public school districts that voted for or against the proposal, you saw quite a list of those that chose not to vote,” Baumgardner said. “They didn’t support in any way.”
The vote tally of KSHSAA schools last summer was 216 “yes” to 139 “no.” The 82 KSHSAA schools that did not return a ballot counted as “no” votes.
Though the bill didn’t have the votes to get out of committee, Baumgardner acknowledged it is an ongoing issue.
“The bills have to get up and out of one chamber for us to ever even contemplate the possibility of it becoming law,” she said.
Hines said he’s hopeful the proposal can be tweaked and presented to the Legislature again next year. He added that he’s taken a data-driven approach throughout the multiple years he has fought for change, and he continues to focus on educating legislators and working with KSHSAA representatives.
Before any changes are made to the proposal, Hines said he’d like to hear back from House Education Committee members regarding what main issues they had with the bill.
In the meantime, Hines is remaining optimistic that change could come as soon as next year.
“There’s one hurdle left to climb over,” Hines said. “I’m not giving up. We’re closer to a solution than we’ve ever been before.”
