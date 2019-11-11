PAOLA – Snow, wind and icy conditions have proved hazardous for motorists across Miami County.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported midday Monday it had worked one injury accident and seven non-injury accidents. Deputies also had responded to four slide-offs that involved no injuries and no damage.
The bridges were a common culprit in the cause of the crashes, Capt. Matt Kelly said. Road crews were out treating the roadways but with the extreme cold and high winds it has made it difficult for the ice melt to work properly, he said.
The call loads have been handled with minimum staff because most additional resources are off for the Veterans Day holiday, Kelly said.
“The staff from dispatch to the deputies on the roads have been working tirelessly and doing a great job,” Kelly said. “I commend them for their work, some who are veterans themselves working today. We have a great staff.”
They don't call them "Miami County's finest" for nothing ! I'm grateful they're my neighbors and you should be too.
