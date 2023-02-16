A 31-year-old Paola woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck north of Hillsdale Lake during icy conditions on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 16.
Preliminary investigation shows that Randa Crisco, 31, of Paola was driving a 2008 Kia Rio north on Gardner Road north of 239th Street when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 traveling south on Gardner Road, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses at the scene said the driver side of the Kia slid into the front end of the pickup, and evidence at the scene also matched that description. The icy roadways at the time appear to be a contributing factor, according to the release.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 6:53 a.m. Thursday, and upon arrival deputies observed a small sedan with heavy damage and a pickup with front-end damage, according to the release.
The driver of the sedan was unresponsive and had to be extricated by a deputy, who then performed life-saving measures. The driver was later transported to a local hospital, where she died, according to the release.
The adult driver of the pickup and a juvenile passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
The accident continues to be investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Kansas Highway Patrol, Miami County Emergency Medical Services, and Johnson County Fire District No. 1 also responded to assist at the scene, according to the release.
