A 31-year-old Paola woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck north of Hillsdale Lake during icy conditions on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 16.

Preliminary investigation shows that Randa Crisco, 31, of Paola was driving a 2008 Kia Rio north on Gardner Road north of 239th Street when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 traveling south on Gardner Road, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

