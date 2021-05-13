OSAWATOMIE — The new Welcome to Osawatomie sign on the Flint Hills Trail notes the community was founded in 1854 and has a population of 4,293.
Normal stuff — until you read the last line. Elevation 10,428 (inches).
That’s right. Inches, not feet, above sea level.
City Manager Mike Scanlon drew on his Colorado experience to come up with the idea.
“Being a former Colorado Town Manager (where every community takes pride in their elevation) we are setting the standard in the KC Metro,” Scanlon said in an email.
Scanlon said he wanted to provide a bit of levity with the trail welcome sign, in what has been a tough pandemic year.
“We sometimes forget to have fun,” Scanlon said.
The inch count converts to 869 feet.
The city manager has high hopes it could spark a competition to see which town has the highest elevation in Miami County.
“If inches could only be feet, we would beat Aspen, Colorado,” Scanlon said.
