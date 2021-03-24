The impetus for state Senate Bill 88, which established low-interest loans for Kansas municipal utilities hurt by the deep freeze in mid-February, started at the local level with a phone call on Feb. 15.
“What many people don’t know is that Senate Bill 88 that provided municipal utilities with $100 million in loans, that could be made over 10 years, started with collective action right here in Miami County,” Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon told the audience at the County Commission’s March 17 meeting.
On Monday, Feb. 15, Scanlon, Osawatomie Utilities Director Terry Upshaw, Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love, Osawatomie USD 367 Superintendent Justin Burchett, Sheriff Frank Kelly and Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan got together on a conference call to discuss the polar vortex crisis and the after effect it would have on municipal utilities.
Energy Emergency
“We’re going to have to declare an emergency, but at the end of the day it requires Miami County to declare an emergency if we’re going to get any state assistance,” Scanlon said of that phone call. “At that point no one knew what state assistance would be needed, but by Feb. 15 we already knew we were going to get a spike bill. I can’t tell you how much it is, but I know it is going to be large.”
Scanlon sought help from Commissioner George Pretz, who represents Osawatomie, while Louisburg City Administrator Nathan Law sought assistance from Commissioner Phil Dixon, who represents Louisburg, in declaring a state of emergency.
“Because of the quick action of Miami County, we were able to validate our local emergency with a county emergency, because in Kansas the hierarchy of emergencies requires the county call it,” Scanlon said. “After that, you saw Louisburg and Osawatomie declare financial emergencies.
“The resolution that you passed, that Nathan and I passed (in Louisburg and Osawatomie), became the models for the rest of the state,” Scanlon said. “So, whether or not you realized it, the impetus for the start for trying to figure out how we are going to deal with this started on Feb. 15.”
Senate Bill 88
Scanlon said SB 88 was introduced March 2. Hearings were held on the morning of March 3 and by that afternoon the measure passed in both the Senate and the House. Gov. Laura Kelly signed it that evening.
“That’s probably a record pace for any bill in the state of Kansas,” Scanlon said.
Scanlon told commissioners that Louisburg and Osawatomie would collectively receive $3.4 million in loans that could be paid back over a 10-year period at one-quarter of 1 percent interest.
Both communities received the full amount they had requested — $700,000 to Osawatomie for its electric utility, and $2,639,994 to Louisburg for its natural gas utility.
Scanlon would later say that he found out the state wired $700,000 to the city of Osawatomie about the same time he was addressing the County Commission on March 17.
He said the loans would allow communities like Osawatomie and Louisburg time to figure out how to “create the least impact on our utility and our residents as we can over time.”
In total, 53 communities applied for the low-interest state loans at a total of just over $69.5 million, or 69.52 percent, of the $100 million program, according to a report from the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office.
A number of cities applied for loans in the millions of dollars, led by Winfield’s $12.7 million request for its natural gas utility and Garden City’s $10.1 million ask for its electric utility. Hesston, with a population of 3,700, sought $5.33 million for its natural gas utility.
“That math on some of this is out of this world as Nathan would attest to,” Scanlon said in a follow-up email. “But as I tell my City Council, we are months away from knowing what the real number is, so be patient. We’ve got a short-term plan and then we work on a long-term plan.”
Scanlon said the measure received overwhelming support in both the House and Senate, with only one no vote being cast between the two chambers.
Leadership
“Needless to say the Kansas State Treasurer is my ‘HERO’ of the year,” Scanlon said in an email. “As well as the hundreds of city/county/utility staffs and associations that helped push this along, in addition to all the senators and representatives that supported it.”
Scanlon took the opportunity to also thank the County Commission for not only passing a resolution declaring the emergency but also for its leadership during this crisis.
County officials in turn thanked Scanlon for his leadership and bringing the matter to the Commission’s attention in an email that also included a rough draft of a proposed resolution, and to Scanlon and Law for their leadership in getting their cities’ resolutions passed.
“It is truly astounding the expediency of response by the state of Kansas,” Law said.
He also credited Scanlon for being at the forefront of that effort.
The county resolution was expedited. Chair Rob Roberts and Pretz said they realized action needed to be taken that day, but County Administrator Shane Krull was out for surgery. Roberts and Pretz sat down and started reworking the proposed resolution to ensure it would benefit all communities in the county.
“We finally did get a lawyer to approve it,” Pretz said to laughter from the audience.
Roberts credited Executive Assistant Debbie Oehlert for polishing the document and to County Counselor Sheila Schultz for reviewing it.
“I can remember Sheila’s face that morning when I said you need to review this,” Roberts said. “She said, ‘By when?’ We’re going to vote on it in five minutes.”
