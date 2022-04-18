OSAWATOMIE — As the sun was rising over the horizon and a bright moon still looked down on Osawatomie early on the morning of Saturday, April 16, vehicles were already pouring into the parking area of the Mile Zero trailhead for the Flint Hills Trail.
Runners were stretching and getting ready for the first ever Mile 0 Flint Hills Trail Race, and local organizers Jennie Terflinger and Samantha Green were scurrying around making sure all of the last-minute details were accounted for.
Terflinger and Green recently founded Midwest Endurance Race Co., and Saturday’s race was their first event. They both said they were amazed how quickly word spread throughout the running community, and they ended up with 170 registered runners from multiple states, including South Dakota and New York.
Terflinger said the city of Osawatomie was very supportive of the event, and local law enforcement officers were on hand to help with security.
Osawatomie Mayor Nick Hampson voiced his support of the race during a recent City Council meeting.
“We hope it becomes an annual event,” Hampson said. “It’s one of the first ultra races of the year in the Kansas City area.”
An ultra running event is any race longer than a typical marathon, which is about 42 kilometers. Saturday’s event featured a 50K, which is about five miles longer than a marathon.
Katie Applegate of Gardner had run marathons before, but this was her first time running a 50K. She ended up finishing first in her age category and 24th overall with a time of 6:43:29.
Runners who didn’t want to tackle the 50K also had the option to run in the 20-mile or 10-mile races.
Local runner Mark Fuchs of Paola finished second overall in the 10-mile race with a time of 1:10:34.
The races all took runners along the Flint Hills Nature Trail, with them turning around at different points depending on the length of their race. The trail runs 117 miles from Osawatomie to Herington, Kan.
Terflinger is an ultra runner herself, but this time she stayed back near the starting line taking care of her organizational responsibilities.
“Running is easier,” Terflinger joked as she worked with volunteers to keep the event moving as scheduled.
The course was certified for the first time, and all of the races were chip-timed, so the winners all set course records.
50K results
The top three male runners in the 50K were Ellott Brand (4:24:35), Adam Kisler of Kansas City, Mo., (4:37:37) and Albert Mauro (4:39:15).
The top three female runners in the 50K were Rachel Hallum-Montes of Woodland Park, Colo., (4:43:00), D. Garza of Spring Hill (4:58:03) and Kylee Polok of Hope, Kan., (4:58:24).
20-mile results
The top three male runners in the 20-mile race were Jeremiah Estes of Olathe (2:02:34), Tyrell Johnsrud of Overland Park (2:49:44) and Kyle Dehn of Topeka (2:58:33).
The top three female runners in the 20-mile race were Britt Sherer of Overland Park (2:30:28), Jenni Sherman of St. Robert, Mo., (2:30:34) and Jamie Gibson of Leawood (2:44:44).
10-mile results
The top three male runners in the 10-mile race were Roger Montes of Woodland Park, Colo., (1:06:17), Mark Fuchs of Paola (1:10:38) and Craig Pijanowsk of Roeland Park (1:11:10).
The top three female runners in the 10-mile race were Kin Lam of Olathe (1:28:16), Tess Bennett of Leawood (1:29:54) and Julie Weatherford of Gardner (1:30:02).
Complete results can be found at timerguys.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.