A two-minute, all-you-can-devour pie-eating contest was one of the highlights of Paola United Methodist Church’s first ever Pie Festival in October. Diann Hough was the top eater of the event, taking home the first-prize trophy.

PAOLA — Families enjoyed some sloppy but delicious fun in October during Paola United Methodist Church’s first ever Pie Festival.

Festivities included pie judging and eating contests, as well as an auction of the winning pies. There also were 1911 Model T Ford Touring Car rides, ring toss on pumpkin stems, freshly popped popcorn, face painting and a bouncy house for kids, according to a news release from the church.

