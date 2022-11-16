A two-minute, all-you-can-devour pie-eating contest was one of the highlights of Paola United Methodist Church’s first ever Pie Festival in October. Diann Hough was the top eater of the event, taking home the first-prize trophy.
PAOLA — Families enjoyed some sloppy but delicious fun in October during Paola United Methodist Church’s first ever Pie Festival.
Festivities included pie judging and eating contests, as well as an auction of the winning pies. There also were 1911 Model T Ford Touring Car rides, ring toss on pumpkin stems, freshly popped popcorn, face painting and a bouncy house for kids, according to a news release from the church.
Paul Butel was the auctioneer and emcee during the event.
The pie contest was divided into adults and juniors, with winners of each category receiving $50. Six adult pies were entered. The first-prize winner was Elizabeth Falke, and second prize was taken by Patsy Butel. Loretta Verhage came in third. Six junior pies were also entered. First prize went to Hailey Furnish, Hazel Snouffer took the second-place award, with Jonathan Furnish winning third.
Pie judges were the Rev. Joel Schroeder of First Baptist Church of Paola and the Rev. Jee Sook Gill of Paola United Methodist Church. Also judging pies were Don Nelson and Gail Seibert, according to the release.
A two-minute, all-you-can-devour pie-eating contest was one of the highlights of the day. Four women and one man braved the contest. Diann Hough was the big eater of the day, taking home the first-prize trophy. Susan Nelson and Heather George baked the pies.
The 1911 Model T Ford Touring Car rides were given by owner Stu Tomlinson. Tomlinson is on the Board of Directors of the Model T Ford Club of America. He shared with his passengers interesting facts about Model T’s, including how to “crank up” the engine and the lack of seat belts in 1911, according to the release.
Face painting was enjoyed by young and old. The painters were Carol Powers and Lily Yoder.
Ring toss was hosted by Sandy Jackson and Marlene Smith. Children could toss rings on stems of brightly painted pumpkins. Pumpkins were painted by Sandy’s daughter-in-law Daniele Jackson. All children who attempted the ring toss won a prize.
John Hough manned the popcorn machine.
Money was raised by a quilt raffle. The fall pattern quilt was made by Larry Schneider’s late wife Dorothy and donated by Sandy Jackson. Carol and Lonny Hinote and Dee Beaudry helped with the quilt raffle.
A lunch meal of pulled pork sandwich prepared by Dustin Brinkman, baked beans, chips and drink was enjoyed by attendees. And there was pie for dessert.
The meal was provided by women at the church, including Mary Seibert, Norma Kiser, Patsy Butel, Diane John and Suzanne Hood. Additional help was provided by Connie Hudson, David Green, Gene and Carol Powers, and Keith and Diana Kron, according to the release.
All pies were homemade and baked by both men, women and children, and attendees could purchase a whole pie or just a slice.
