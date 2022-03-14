PAOLA — Paola City Council members recently expressed their support of an incentive that could help with the development of six apartments inside a building on the west side of Paola’s Park Square.
Acting Interim City Manager Randi Shannon told council members, during their Feb. 8 meeting, that the owner of 20 S. Silver St. is in the process of getting a building permit for six apartments. The construction plans are currently in the plan review process.
Shannon said the owner is installing a fire suppression system for the apartments, which will require a 4-inch water line to be brought in through the foundation, as well as a 2-inch line for the second-floor apartments.
The owner requested an incentive to help ease the financial burden because the total cost would be $5,500 just in connection fees — $1,500 for the 4-inch line and $4,000 for the 4-inch line.
Council members previously had discussed, during their Feb. 1 work session, considering a 50 percent reduction of the connection fees because they realize the need for alternative housing options and the importance of supporting rehabilitation projects.
The 50 percent reduction in water connection fees would save the owner $2,750, and the council members approved it unanimously.
“This is a progressive agenda item for the city, and I’m very much in favor of it,” council member Kathy Peckman said.
Council member Dave Smail agreed.
“Hopefully, it will spur more action,” he said.
Council member Trent Upshaw said he wants to make sure the city uses the same 50 percent incentive not to exceed $2,750 for similar projects in the future, and the other council members agreed.
