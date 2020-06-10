LOUISBURG – Owners of residential and commercial property in Louisburg and some of the surrounding area could see a reduction in their insurance premiums with improvements in ISO fire ratings used to calculate premiums, according to a city news release.
Louisburg Fire Chief Gerald Rittinghouse told city council members at their June 1 meeting that the ISO ratings for the city of Louisburg and some areas of Fire District No. 1 have been lowered because of improvements and updated safety standards at the fire station. An ISO fire rating is issued by the Insurance Services Office and is based on how well a fire department is equipped to put out structure fires, Rittinghouse said.
The Louisburg Fire Department serves the community and Fire District No. 1. The Louisburg fire station on Metcalf Street houses a combination of city-owned equipment and county-owned equipment for the rural district.
The city of Louisburg lowered its ISO rating from 4 to 3, and some areas of Fire District No. 1 dropped from a rating of 9 to 6, according to the release. The ISO scale is based on ratings from one to 10 – and, like golf, the lower the score the better.
Insurance companies that provide homeowner insurance use this number when setting premiums. A lower ISO number can result in a drop in premium cost, according to the release. Rittinghouse said the new ISO rating goes into effect Sept. 1, 2020.
An ISO Class 3 rating for the community is very difficult for a volunteer fire department to achieve, and is a great testament to the work the volunteers put into the department, Rittinghouse said.
“There are only 10 percent of fire departments in the state that meet this requirement,” the chief said.
Rittinghouse compiled information for the review, which includes proof of training, proof of new equipment and proven response times. The new rating only relates to structure fires, according to the release.
“We’re usually out the door in four to five minutes and usually have 10 volunteers on a call,” Rittinghouse said.
Other factors that contribute to a positive ISO rating are tests conducted on all hydrants by the department, all hydrant locations are available via GPS, and the department has a secondary communication method with emergency dispatch, the chief said in the release.
Additional considerations such as the department working with the city’s water plant, Marais des Cygnes Public Utility Authority (PUA), to verify water pressure, as well as the testing of hydrants and the PUA’s day-to-day routine all benefit the ratings changes
“This rating drop will result in a bit of a savings on insurance if you are in the classification area,” Rittinghouse said in the release.
He suggested that homeowners contact their insurance company in August if they haven’t been notified of a change to their premium. He said the amount of savings could depend on the type of insurance they current have and the insurance company.
Commercial businesses will also benefit from the new ISO rating and could see a significant savings in insurance premiums, Rittinghouse said in the release.
An ISO rating can be reviewed every five years. Rittinghouse said the last review for the Louisburg station was about 10 years ago.
The entire ISO review process takes about seven months, and includes collecting reports and data and then working with the ISO review process, according to the release.
The fire chief is the only paid employee on the Louisburg Fire Department staff, according to the release. All others are volunteers. The department has a five-person command staff with an additional 15 volunteers
“This was an entire department effort,” Rittinghouse said. “It is based on each volunteer’s certifications, training hours, education and number of calls made.”
