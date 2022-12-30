230104_mr_attorney_01

Miami County commissioners, during their Dec. 28 meeting, issued a proclamation honoring Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder for her service as Miami County Attorney.

Sweeney-Reeder began working at the Miami County Courthouse in 2006 under former Miami County Attorney David L. Miller. She was elected to the office in November 2012 and began her service as Miami County Attorney in January 2013.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos