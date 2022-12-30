Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder (third from left) recently was honored with a proclamation for her years of service as Miami County Attorney. She recently resigned after being appointed to a judgeship position in the 6th Judicial District. She is pictured with Miami County commissioners (from left) Tyler Vaughan, Danny Gallagher, Rob Roberts, George Pretz and Phil Dixon.
Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder (third from right), is pictured with her former staff members from the Miami County Attorney's Office.
Miami County commissioners, during their Dec. 28 meeting, issued a proclamation honoring Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder for her service as Miami County Attorney.
Sweeney-Reeder began working at the Miami County Courthouse in 2006 under former Miami County Attorney David L. Miller. She was elected to the office in November 2012 and began her service as Miami County Attorney in January 2013.
In December, Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Sweeney-Reeder of Paola and Richard M. Fisher Jr. of Osawatomie have been appointed to two judgeship positions in the 6th Judicial District, which is composed of Bourbon, Linn and Miami counties.
Sweeney-Reeder recently resigned her position as county attorney so she could accept the judgeship position.
“She has done a fantastic job,” Commission Chairman Rob Roberts said, adding that he respects that Sweeney-Reeder is a person of strong faith and values.
“That integrity is expressed in every walk of her life,” Roberts said. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your service.”
Sweeney-Reeder thanked the county leaders for the proclamation and outstanding leadership award she was presented.
“We haven’t always agreed, but we’ve always been able to have conversations respectfully,” Sweeney-Reeder said.
She also thanked all of her staff members, and many were present at the commission meeting for the proclamation.
“The employees I worked with, they’re family,” Sweeney-Reeder said. “It’s not just been work; it’s been family.”
J. Colin Reynolds will be the new Miami County Attorney.
During a Miami County Republican Party convention Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Louisburg Senior Center, precinct delegates voted 32-12 to select Reynolds, an assistant county attorney in Barton County, over current Deputy Miami County Attorney Sarah Stewart. Both are registered Republicans and were the only nominees.
