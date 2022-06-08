Jeep lovers will be in paradise Saturday, June 11, during the second annual Jeeporama event at the Midway Drive-in.
Organizer Chris Canary said the gates will open at 1 p.m., and there are 165 people registered, which already tops the 150 Jeeps featured at last year’s event.
Canary said it costs $40 to bring your Jeep to the event, and the funds raised will benefit My Father’s House. Last year’s event raised $2,200 for the homeless shelter, and Canary is hoping to soar past that mark this year.
Trophies will be awarded for Jeeps in a variety of categories, and there will be activities like a cornhole tournament and raffle. Musician Jeremy Rowe also will be performing.
Canary said he moved to Paola a few years ago and wanted to create an event that would give back to the community. With the support of the owner of the 4X4 Land shop in Topeka where Canary works, he was able to create Jeeporama.
Those who attend Saturday’s event can stick around in the evening to enjoy a movie at the Midway Drive-in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.