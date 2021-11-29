PAOLA — Eric Jenkins has been named Paola’s new chief of police.
Jenkins, who had been serving as Paola’s interim chief of police ever since former chief Don Poore retired in April 2020, is now officially the city’s new police chief, effective Sunday, Nov. 21, according to a city news release.
“The Paola City Council and I have the utmost confidence that Chief Jenkins will continue to lead the Paola Police Department with integrity, respect, and strength,” Acting City Manager Randi Shannon said. “I know that under his leadership the excellent services provided by our men and women of the Paola Police Department will not only continue, but will expand and grow with our community in mind.”
Jenkins began his law enforcement career with the city of Paola in 2007. Since then, he has served as a master patrol officer, patrol sergeant and patrol lieutenant. In 2018, he was promoted to administrative captain, according to the release.
“I am honored to serve a community that has provided so much to me professionally and personally,” Jenkins said. “I look forward to continuing to lead this department while working with our exceptional community to provide the best services possible. This department has made great strides with its community involvement, and I am eager to continue this community first mindset.”
