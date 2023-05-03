Leslie Jenkins (left) pins the badge onto her husband, Paola Police Chief Eric Jenkins, during the Jan. 11, 2022, Paola City Council meeting. Jenkins has decided to step down from the position and return to his role as captain to better meet the needs of his family.
Paola Police Chief Eric Jenkins has decided to step down from the position and return to his role as captain to better meet the needs of his family.
Submitted photo
Paola Police Chief Eric Jenkins has decided to step down from the position and return to his role as captain to better meet the needs of his family.
File photo
Leslie Jenkins (left) pins the badge onto her husband, Paola Police Chief Eric Jenkins, during the Jan. 11, 2022, Paola City Council meeting. Jenkins has decided to step down from the position and return to his role as captain to better meet the needs of his family.
File photo
Chad Corbin is the new Paola interim chief of police.
PAOLA – Eric Jenkins, who has officially served as Paola’s police chief since November 2021 but filled the position in an interim role before that, will be stepping down, effective Sunday, May 7.
The Paola Police Department made the announcement in a news release posted Wednesday, May 3.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role since being appointed as interim chief in April of 2021,” Jenkins said in the release. “While I have immense pride in this police department and our community, serving in this role no longer aligns with my personal and family goals. This decision is being made so that I may achieve a healthier work/life balance.”
Jenkins said he will remain with the police department, serving in his previous role as captain.
“This is where I believe I can make the greatest impact for the department and our community,” Jenkins said.
Capt. Chad Corbin has been appointed as interim chief of police by City Manager Randi Shannon.
“I look forward to continue serving alongside and now for Interim Chief Corbin,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins grew up in Paola. He began his law enforcement career with the city of Paola in 2007. Since then, he has served as a master patrol officer, patrol sergeant and patrol lieutenant. In 2018, he was promoted to administrative captain.
He took over as interim chief after the retirement of former Paola Police Chief Don Poore in April 2021.
Corbin served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1990 to 1994 as a military policeman. He joined the Paola Police Department in 2008 and served as a patrol officer, field training officer, and range master. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2010, patrol lieutenant in 2018, and captain in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.