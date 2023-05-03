230510_mr_jenkins_01

PAOLA – Eric Jenkins, who has officially served as Paola’s police chief since November 2021 but filled the position in an interim role before that, will be stepping down, effective Sunday, May 7.

The Paola Police Department made the announcement in a news release posted Wednesday, May 3.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

