Editor’s note: The following article was submitted by the Marais des Cygnes Chapter DAR.
If dogs and cats could send thank-you notes, Jennifer Dulski’s mailbox would be overflowing, as the non-profit Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary in Spring Hill she founded and continues to lead has saved the lives of more than 700 dogs and cats in just a year and a half.
Additionally, the organization has improved the lives of countless animals in Miami County Animal Shelter and the Wichita Animal Shelter with the blessing of its governmental leaders. Now, when speaking with animal control officers regarding the disposition of a potential “boarder,” the officer will proudly tout the improvements brought about by the organization and reassure the caller the animal will be in good hands.
What began as a small, non-profit dog sanctuary for the transplanted Boston attorney quickly evolved into a strategic plan to help save the lives of Kansas dogs and cats in rural shelters (with little to no exposure to the public) and dogs on euthanasia lists in Kansas kill shelters.
An all-volunteer army from Always and Furever is now also donating its time and effort to walk dogs and clean the Miami County Animal Shelter in Osawatomie, to foster dogs who have spent too much time in confinement, and, through social media, to successfully reunite lost dogs or promote adoptions. Additionally, surplus food and supplies are shared with the Miami County Animal Shelter and other Kansas rescues.
Jennifer’s simple philosophy — “Animals deserve a second chance to know love and find a little bit of peace, even if for a moment.” — was a dream first brought into reality when, she modestly says, “All I did was purchase a farm with a barn.”
But that was just the beginning as her passion, tenacity and empathy were contagious, and, when coupled with her action-oriented guidance, an outcome of phenomenal success could not be denied.
We are very proud of Jody Lane, Marais des Cygnes DAR Chapter member, who was the very first volunteer at Always and Furever. In her own words, “I am blessed to have been a part of it since the beginning in 2018. It has been amazing and inspiring to see Jen’s dream become a reality! She is a true humanitarian and embodies community service in so many ways.”
Marais des Cygnes Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently honored Jennifer with the chapter’s second presentation of the DAR Community Service Award.
The Community Service Award is given to worthy individuals and organizations for outstanding voluntary service achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship or environmental conservation endeavors.
Always and Furever is located in Spring Hill and extends open arms to new volunteers and financial supporters.
