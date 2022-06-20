OSAWATOMIE — From a parade and car show to live music and a carnival, the three-day John Brown Jamboree 2.0 offered a little bit of something for everyone this year.
The festival took place June 16-18, and one of its main highlights was the parade down Main Street on Thursday, June 16.
Gary and Janet French judged the floats, and Diana Neal handed out ribbons and prize money.
Auten Pharmacy won first place, Barden Family Dentistry won second, and Osawatomie High School Dazzlers won third. Honorable Mentions were awarded to Wild Cactus Hair Co., Life Care Center of Osawatomie, and Lakemary Center.
In the Best Horse & Rider category, Evelyn Dickinson won first, Kathy Gregg was second, and Gary Gregg was third. Honorable Mentions were awarded to Bert Snyder and Ray and Leslie Belt.
Victory Baptist Church won first place in the vehicle category, and Osawatomie Library won first place in the bicycle category.
In the Classic Cars category, Bill Johns won first place, Shriner’s Ghost Buster Car won second place, and Corey Powell won third place.
The Band of Oz played after the parade behind Memorial Hall in John Brown Memorial Park.
The park was busy on Saturday, June 18, during a car, truck and motorcycle show put on by Elks Riders 921, as well as a craft fair.
The festival wrapped up Saturday night, as Steven Bankey & The Flatlanders performed a free country music concert at Lynn Dickey Stadium.
Children had fun at a carnival, which took place all three nights, as well as Saturday morning and afternoon.
