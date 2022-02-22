The sun hasn't set on the city of Golden.
In Miami County District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 22, Judge Steven Montgomery denied the county's motion to dismiss an appeal of the County Commission's decision not to allow the incorporation of the proposed community in northern Miami County.
At the center of the call for dismissal is that petitioners did not pay a requested $5,000 bond when filing the appeal. Instead, petitioners paid $100.
The County Commission voted 3-1 against incorporation of Golden at its Oct. 13 meeting.
Jennifer Williams, who filed a petition April 9 to incorporate about 9 square miles north of Hillsdale Lake into a city to block the march of intermodal warehouses into Miami County, is named as one of the plaintiffs in the case along with Golden supporter Charlie Koch. Their appeal was filed Nov. 12 by attorney Doug Patterson with The Property Law Firm in Overland Park.
In Tuesday's hearing, conducted via Zoom, County Counselor Shelley Woodard said that, per state statute, the county clerk sets the bond based on the county’s payment of costs and faithful prosecution of the case. She added that there is no state statute that says the bond amount can be appealed and reviewed by a court.
Montgomery challenged that notion.
“Is that really what you think the Legislature intended?” Montgomery asked.
Montgomery said that would in essence make the county clerks Vladimir Putin or kings for a day, and they could set whatever bond they wanted.
“It’s just really difficult for this court to believe that potentially arbitrary decisions by clerks on these bonds would not be reviewable,” Montgomery said.
Woodard pointed out that the plaintiffs did not request a different bond, they just came in and paid $100 and left.
“They didn’t even challenge this bond,” Woodard said.
Patterson said his clients are actually the only ones to have incurred hard costs throughout the process since they paid the $100 filing fee. He acknowledged during the hearing that the appropriate bond likely is somewhere between $100 and $5,000.
“At this point, $5,000 is unreasonable,” Patterson said, adding that the county should not be able to “price them out of the ballpark.”
Montgomery said he believes the setting of a bond is reviewable by a judge. He said $100 seems “woefully inadequate,” and he asked if the parties were comfortable with him deciding the bond amount based on his experience or if there needs to be an evidentiary hearing.
Patterson said he would be willing to honor the court’s wisdom.
“I’m feeling more like Vladimir all the time,” Montgomery said.
Woodard said if it comes down to questioning the reasonableness of the bond, an evidentiary hearing may be necessary, and she has three witnesses who could testify to why the county set the bond at $5,000. Patterson said he would likely have two witnesses, Williams and Koch, at such a hearing.
Montgomery scheduled an evidentiary hearing for 10 a.m. Monday, June 6.
As for the appeal itself, court documents filed on behalf of the Golden supporters suggest that a district court may review a judicial or quasi-judicial decision of a board of county commissioners, and state statute does not explicitly express that legislative actions, such as incorporation proceedings, should be excluded.
Patterson said he could not find another case involving the same precise issues regarding whether an incorporation proceeding is quasi-judicial.
Therefore, Patterson said the ruling by the Miami County Commission should be reviewed based on the Golden criteria, which was established in the 1978 Kansas Supreme Court case Golden vs. City of Overland Park. The criteria focuses on the character of the neighborhood, as well as the relative gain to the community compared to the potential detrimental impact to neighboring properties.
The response to the appeal filed by Patterson in court states that the actions of the Miami County Commission were “illegally, unduly, and unfairly influenced by at least one Johnson County governmental officer, and one or more developers of commercial properties in southern Johnson County, who made it clear they were in opposition of the petition. Their influence significantly directed the outcome of the vote and order so as to continue the commercial development in Miami County and in the property described in the petition.”
The court document goes on to call the county’s actions “arbitrary, unlawful and capricious,” and it mentions ex parte communications, third party meetings, conversations and discussions with Miami County commissioners that occurred outside of public meetings and hearings.
Woodard said the county is not admitting to any of the claims, but she also pointed out that all of the arguments in the appeal are not relevant because the County Commission’s decision was a legislative action and not a judicial one.
“Incorporation of a city is a legislative decision,” Woodard said. “The plaintiff’s filing is wholly deficient.”
Patterson said that if the county’s stance is correct, then there would be no review process for legislative decisions.
“If a legislative act is immune to review, we are literally back to Vladimir Putin,” Patterson said.
In denying the county’s motion to dismiss the appeal, Montgomery said all of the case law he has seen so far says that this is a legislative decision. He clarified that he wasn’t yet making an official ruling, but he wanted the attorneys to know where he stood.
“The appellants have a big rock to roll up a tall hill as far as trying to persuade me that this was a quasi-judicial or judicial type decision,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery acknowledged he likely doesn’t have the authority to reverse the commission’s decision and grant the incorporation of Golden.
“I don’t think judges have the power to do that,” he said.
But he added that he could remand it back to the commission with further instructions or he could dismiss the appeal. He also pointed out that, per a similar case regarding the city of Piper, the filers of the appeal could submit additional evidence to be reviewed during the appeals process.
Patterson said he does plan to submit more evidence.
