Salvador Reyes III and Jamey Anderson are facing charges in Miami County District Court.

 Miami County Sheriff’s Office

New court dates have been set for the teenage patient and former employee of Osawatomie State Hospital who are facing multiple charges after leaving the grounds of the psychiatric treatment facility together early on the morning of Aug. 29.

The 18-year-old patient is Salvador Reyes III of Wichita, and he is charged with aggravated escape from custody while being held for a felony (punishable by seven to 23 months in prison and a possible fine not to exceed $100) and conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from custody while being held for a felony (punishable by five to 13 months in prison and a possible fine not to exceed $100).

