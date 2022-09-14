New court dates have been set for the teenage patient and former employee of Osawatomie State Hospital who are facing multiple charges after leaving the grounds of the psychiatric treatment facility together early on the morning of Aug. 29.
The 18-year-old patient is Salvador Reyes III of Wichita, and he is charged with aggravated escape from custody while being held for a felony (punishable by seven to 23 months in prison and a possible fine not to exceed $100) and conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from custody while being held for a felony (punishable by five to 13 months in prison and a possible fine not to exceed $100).
The 19-year-old employee is Jamey Anderson of Osawatomie, and she is charged with unlawful sexual relations as an employee with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) with a KDADS patient older than 16 (punishable by 31 to 136 months in prison and a possible fine not to exceed $300), aiding escape by assisting another in custody (punishable by seven to 23 months in prison and a possible fine not to exceed $100), obstructing apprehension of prosecution by helping someone who committed or is charged with a felony (punishable by seven to 23 months in prison and a possible fine not to exceed $100), and conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from custody with someone who is being held for a felony (punishable by five to 13 months in prison and a possible fine not to exceed $100), according to Miami County District Court documents.
Reyes was being held on an aggravated robbery charge at the time of the escape Aug. 29. His bond is set at $100,000 cash/surety.
Reyes appeared in Miami County District Court on Thursday, Sept. 8, and his attorney Richard Fisher Jr. of Osawatomie asked for a new court date so he has time to get discovery evidence from the prosecution and review it with his client. Judge Amy Harth scheduled a new court date for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29.
Anderson also appeared in court at a separate hearing Thursday, Sept. 8. Her attorney John Domoney of Paola asked Judge Harth to reduce the $150,000 bond to $50,000. Domoney said Anderson is a lifelong resident of Osawatomie with no criminal history, and she would live with her aunt and possibly find employment from home if released on bond.
Miami County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder stated her opposition to the request because the charges raise concerns about Anderson’s ability to appear in court. Judge Harth agreed and denied the request to modify bond.
Domoney also requested more time to get and review discovery evidence, and Judge Harth scheduled a new court date for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29.
During Anderson’s previous hearing, Judge Harth read off the charges, which claim that Anderson had consensual sex with Reyes and provided a key that allowed him to escape from custody. She also is accused of attempting to assist Reyes in escaping his aggravated robbery prosecution.
Harth also listed a separate case against Anderson involving traffic violations. Anderson is charged with not having a vehicle registered and no proof of insurance.
Reyes and Anderson were taken into custody a few hours after they fled the state hospital Aug. 29 around 5:30 a.m. in Anderson’s white Toyota Rav 4.
The vehicle was later located in the area of 295th and Osawatomie Road, and investigators learned that Anderson had run out of gas, and the two continued on foot northbound on Osawatomie Road.
They were later located in a tree line east of the Hillsdale Lake dam before noon. They were taken into custody without incident, according to law enforcement officials.
