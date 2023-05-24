230524_mr_keith_oakley

Keith E. Oakley, 48, of Osawatomie will spend the rest of his life in prison for the sexual molestation of a 10-year-old girl.

A jury found Oakley guilty on all five counts in February, and Miami County District Court Judge Richard Fisher Jr. sentenced Oakley to life in prison during a hearing May 18 at the Miami County Courthouse.

