Keith E. Oakley, 48, of Osawatomie will spend the rest of his life in prison for the sexual molestation of a 10-year-old girl.
A jury found Oakley guilty on all five counts in February, and Miami County District Court Judge Richard Fisher Jr. sentenced Oakley to life in prison during a hearing May 18 at the Miami County Courthouse.
Oakley’s charges stem from an incident that took place Dec. 27, 2019, in Osawatomie. Oakley was 45 at the time, and the victim was 10.
Oakley was found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, all of which are off-grid person felonies.
He also was found guilty of one count of criminal restraint, which is a Class A person misdemeanor, and one count of criminal damage to property, which is a Class B nonperson misdemeanor.
At the beginning of the sentencing hearing, Judge Fisher told Miami County Attorney J. Colin Reynolds and defense attorney John Boyd that he disagreed with the results of Oakley’s presentencing criminal history report, even though neither side filed any motions against it.
The report showed that Oakley had a criminal history score of A for the first off-grid felony, but I for the remaining two. Judge Fisher referenced state statute that shows that the score should be A for all of the felonies. Reynolds agreed with Judge Fisher’s assertation, but Boyd asked to maintain the initial criminal history report.
Judge Fisher ended up using the criminal history score of A for all three off-grid felonies, and for each one Oakley was sentenced to life in prison, with minimum mandatory time served of 620 months before being eligible for parole.
Judge Fisher also ordered the first two felony sentences to run consecutively, which means Oakley won’t be eligible for parole until he serves 1,240 months, or more than 103 years, in prison.
Oakley also received sentences of six months for the criminal damage to property charge and 12 months for the criminal restraint charge, and they will run concurrent with the other sentences. The third felony life sentence will also run concurrent to the other two consecutive felony life sentences.
The 620-month minimum time served on the life sentences was even more than the 592-month minimum requested by Reynolds.
Boyd was asking for a minimum of 147 months on the two off-grid felonies that initially listed the criminal history score as being I.
The victim, who is now 13, spoke at the hearing and asked for Oakley to receive the maximum sentence possible.
“Keith Oakley is a horrible man who did horrible things to children, me included,” she said. “He deserves the maximum sentence that he can get.”
The victim’s mother also spoke at the sentencing hearing.
“He’s a sick individual for committing such heinous crimes,” she said. “Please make sure that he lives the remainder of his years in prison.”
After the sentencing hearing, the victim’s mother and other friends and family members encouraged other victims to seek help from a variety of resources, including SAFEHOME, where survivors of domestic abuse can contact 888-432-4300.
They also referenced the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), the Kansas Protection Report Center at 1-800-922-5330, and Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.) at www.bacaworld.org.
They also stressed the importance of #endthesilence, which encourages victims to speak up and tell their stories.
