During a hearing in Miami County District Court conducted via Zoom on Monday, June 6, District Judge Steven Montgomery set bond in the Golden appeal at $3,500 and scheduled an in-person bench trial for October 2023.
In October 2021, the County Commission voted 3-1 against incorporation of a proposed city of Golden in northern Miami County.
Jennifer Williams, who filed the initial petition to incorporate about 9 square miles north of Hillsdale Lake into a city to block the march of intermodal warehouses into Miami County, is named as one of the plaintiffs in the case along with Golden supporter Charlie Koch.
Their appeal of the commission’s 3-1 decision was filed Nov. 12 by attorney Doug Patterson with The Property Law Firm in Overland Park.
County Counselor Shelley Woodard and attorney Sheila Schultz, who was county counselor when the initial petition was filed, said during Monday’s hearing that petitioners did not protest the requested $5,000 bond when filing their appeal and instead posted a nominal amount.
“They never objected to our $5,000 bond,” Schultz said. “They simply posted $100.”
Montgomery told both parties he would settle the bond issue.
“Ever since Nov. 30, everybody has known there’s a dispute about the bond amount,” Montgomery said. “$100 is way too low and $5,000 is way too high. We have to get past the bond.”
Montgomery said he did not have jurisdiction to hear the case until the bond is paid.
The judge said he would set a reasonable amount of bond, based on what he heard from both parities during the hearing, and if the bond is not paid in a timely manner then “we can proceed to a motion to dismiss it.”
Schultz said $100 didn’t even cover the docket fees of $193. She calculated that at $500 per deposition, the number needed in this case was probably around 10. She said depositions alone likely would amount to at least $5,000, not counting other permissible fees.
“I thought $5,000 was very reasonable, based on my numbers and my experience,” Schultz said. “If their costs aren’t $5,000, then I’ll eat my hat.”
Patterson and attorney Michelle Burns, who is taking over the case for the retiring lawyer, argued they didn’t think 10 depositions would be needed and that it was impossible for the county to put a price tag on the case at this juncture.
“By the way, we paid the $193 docket fees,” Patterson said.
Montgomery agreed with Schultz’s calculation that the average cost of a deposition is about $500, but based his $3,500 bond on calculating seven depositions.
In addition to setting the bond at $3,500, payable by cash or surety, Montgomery instructed the appellants to pay the bond to the clerk of the district court. After consulting with both parties, Montgomery said the appellants would have 21 days to pay the bond, which would make June 27 the deadline.
After consulting both parties and determining mediation was not likely, Montgomery set the trial for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, through Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. The judge explained it was the first opportunity where he could carve out at least one week for an in-person trial in the large courtroom.
Oral arguments on dispositive motions were set for April 24, and a pretrial conference was scheduled for Sept. 6.
