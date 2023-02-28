Keith Oakley

Keith Oakley, 48, was found guilty by a jury in Miami County on Friday, Feb. 24, of multiple sex acts related to the molestation of a 10-year-old girl.

It took portions of three days for evidence to be presented in an emotional trial related to the reported sexual molestation of a 10-year-old girl in Osawatomie, but it took jurors only three hours to find the 48-year-old defendant guilty on all counts.

Keith E. Oakley, 48, now faces the possibility of life in prison on three of the five counts in which he was found guilty Friday, Feb. 24, at the Miami County Courthouse. Oakley’s sentencing hearing is set for 2 p.m. May 18 at the courthouse.

