It took portions of three days for evidence to be presented in an emotional trial related to the reported sexual molestation of a 10-year-old girl in Osawatomie, but it took jurors only three hours to find the 48-year-old defendant guilty on all counts.
Keith E. Oakley, 48, now faces the possibility of life in prison on three of the five counts in which he was found guilty Friday, Feb. 24, at the Miami County Courthouse. Oakley’s sentencing hearing is set for 2 p.m. May 18 at the courthouse.
Oakley was found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, all of which are off-grid person felonies with possible life prison sentences.
He also was found guilty of one count of criminal restraint, which is a Class A person misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in the county jail and a possible fine not to exceed $2,500; and one count of criminal damage to property, which is a Class B nonperson misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in the county jail and a possible fine not to exceed $1,000.
All of the charges stem from an incident that took place Dec. 27, 2019, in Osawatomie. Oakley was 45 at the time, and the victim was 10.
Oakley denied the accusations and took the stand himself at the end of the trial to defend himself, but the victim, who is now 13, also took the stand to testify.
The jury sided with the victim and found Oakley guilty on all five counts after a deliberation of about three hours. Members of the victim’s family were overcome with emotion as the verdicts were read.
Oakley has been in jail ever since he was arrested on the criminal molestation charges July 7, 2020. He initially was arrested only on the criminal damage to property charge in December 2019 and was held until that case was dismissed by the state without prejudice on May 22, 2020, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.