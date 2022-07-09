Expanding Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes has been a regular topic of discussion at County Commission meetings for years.
County leaders’ hopes have been raised many times, only to see them dashed for any number of reasons.
“I’ve kind of been on the front lines of the K-68 world for gosh 18 years now, and it comes and it goes,” said J.R. McMahon, director of the county’s Road and Bridge Department.
The commission’s K-68 discussion Wednesday, July 6, felt different.
Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) representatives had asked to be placed on the commission’s study session agenda that morning. The purpose was to seek a funding commitment from the county for its portion of the four-lane highway expansion of K-68 between U.S. Highway 69 at Louisburg to U.S. Highway 169 at Paola.
It was a new step in the K-68 talks for the county. KDOT officials had not asked for a funding commitment during any previous discussions about the highway expansion.
A couple of county officials surmised after the study session that if K-68 was not on the list of expansion projects to be announced in August, KDOT officials would have no reason to be knocking on the county’s door Wednesday.
KDOT officials did not make any guarantees or promises about the project moving forward, ahead of the August announcement. But they did give the commissioners reason to believe the expansion was finally going to happen.
“We had KDOT officials here this morning to discuss the potential expansion of K-68 highway from a rural super two (lane) to a four-lane highway extending from 69 to 169,” Chair Rob Roberts told the audience during the commission's regular meeting Wednesday afternoon. “This is a project that I will say categorically that every person behind this bench has lobbied for the entire time we’ve been here.”
Roberts said the project has wide support in Miami County, as well as from officials in neighboring counties to the west and north.
“This is something our citizens have been very favorable for, and to hear KDOT say we are very close to being the lead horse in this race to have the project funded ... there’s a resolution that we need to consider.”
In 2020, Gov. Laura Kelly signed the state’s new 10-year transportation plan, which put previously delayed improvements to K-68 in Miami County back on the radar.
The $10 billion plan is called the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program or IKE program. The program will impact every part of the state, as money is slated to be spent in all 105 counties in Kansas during the next decade.
The plan also calls for the completion of the previously abandoned T-Works projects. Two of those projects involve improvements to K-68 in Miami County that are currently underway.
“Basically what they are doing – a bunch of side roads and some other stuff over there – that’s to prepare it for the next phase which is a four lane. We’ve already held meetings on the design of it,” said McMahon who represented Miami County at those meetings. “One thing commissioners pushed for is that all of those side roads be blacktop. But also we’ll have to maintain those side roads.”
It was a fortuitous move on the county’s part, which commissioners would come to realize during the funding talks that morning with KDOT.
One of the provisions of the IKE program passed by the state Legislature in 2020 is that communities make a commitment of paying 10 percent of the total cost of the expansion project. In this case, that falls on the shoulders of Miami County because the K-68 expansion is contained wholly within the county.
KDOT officials said during the study session the four-lane expansion project is expected to cost $40 million, so they would be looking for a commitment of $4 million from Miami County.
But because the county has agreed to maintain all the frontage roads created by the expansion, KDOT officials knocked $2.5 million off the $4 million match, leaving the county with a $1.5 million price tag.
“I studied the numbers a little bit and they’re being generous with us by any stretch of the imagination,” McMahon said of the $2.5 million deduction.
“This has a really good chance of being announced in August,” McMahon said, later adding: “One good thing about this is it looks like there’s a huge potential that this goes into the pipeline in 2024.”
With escalating costs of around 8 percent, KDOT made it clear in the study session that if the cost of the project increased by 2024, the state would not be back asking the county for more matching funds.
“They don’t come back in two years and say oh by the way, now it’s $50 million,” McMahon said. “Once we commit to this $1.5 million it doesn’t go anywhere.”
The county does not have to tell KDOT how they are going to cover the $1.5 million – just make a commitment to paying it, said Wayne Gudmonson, KDOT engineer for District 4 which covers Miami and 16 other counties in southeast Kansas.
The county also could make installment payments, rather than having to come up with the cash all at once, the KDOT officials said.
“The state asking us to make a contribution of $1.5 million over the course of several years, allowing us the time to adequately find the funding and make those payments, I think is extremely generous,” Roberts said.
This project has been a long time coming, he said.
“I cannot speak to the amount of meetings that myself and Mr. McMahon and Mr. (Shane) Krull and a host of others have attended across this state in order to remind people that 68 highway needs to be four lanes,” Roberts said. “It’s very evident that 68 highway has become a major corridor.”
It was a poignant moment for Roberts, and that emotion came through in his remarks before making a motion to approve a resolution drafted by McMahon that committed the county to the $1.5 million match.
“Thirty-seven years ago tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock, a lost a wife to that highway,” Roberts said. “And I’ll make the motion to approve this today."
Commissioner Danny Gallagher seconded the motion, based foremost on the safety concerns and secondly on being able to spread out the cost over an extended period.
“Spreading the payments over hopefully 10 years, it’s a no-brainer,” Gallagher said.
Commissioners George Pretz and Tyler Vaughan pledged their support for the project, as did Commissioner Phil Dixon.
“I’ve been here eight years, and we’ve talked about this about every other month for the last eight years,” Dixon said. “So it’s a good day to be a commissioner and see this get approved, and I think it’s going to be a great project for us.”
Vaughan said he liked the flexibility of being able to make payments and come up with a funding plan rather than producing the money in one lump sum now.
“I appreciate the work that all of you gentlemen have done, and I wholeheartedly support the expansion,” Vaughan said.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the resolution, committing Miami County to the project.
“I would have never thought 37 years ago I could sit in a place where I could help another family not have to go through life without their loved ones," Roberts said. "And I’m honored to do that."
