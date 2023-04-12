PAOLA — Local residents can learn about Kansas native and 20th century female fashion icon Nell Donnelly during a special presentation Saturday, April 15, at the Miami County Historical Museum in Paola.
The free-to-the-public presentation sponsored by Humanities Kansas is called “Dress for Success: Nelly Don and American Fashion.” It will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, which is located at 12 E. Peoria St., according to a news release.
Although France’s Coco Chanel is considered by many the female fashion icon of the 20th century designing elegant ball gowns and wool suits, Kansas native Nell Donnelly built her own fashion empire in America not for the elite, but for the middle class, producing 75 million dresses making it the largest dress manufacturer of the 20th century, according to the release.
“Nell’s 1916 vision of women willing to pay up to $1.00 for a flattering everyday dress which they would wear in pride when guests stopped by or when out shopping was spot on,” the release states. “In fact, there is a good chance your mother, grandmother and even great-grandmother wore a Nell Donnelly (branded Nelly Don after her) creation.”
Those who attend the presentation will learn how Nell, 12th of 13 children born to Irish immigrant parents settling in southeastern Kansas, leveraged the learned art of dressmaking while re-making hand-me-down clothing from her older sisters. She turned her talent into a fashion empire, and she became one of America’s first female millionaires, according to the release.
