A 1950s Nelly Don advertisement is shown depicting a spring dress.

PAOLA — Local residents can learn about Kansas native and 20th century female fashion icon Nell Donnelly during a special presentation Saturday, April 15, at the Miami County Historical Museum in Paola.

The free-to-the-public presentation sponsored by Humanities Kansas is called “Dress for Success: Nelly Don and American Fashion.” It will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, which is located at 12 E. Peoria St., according to a news release.

