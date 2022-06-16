A classification change that could lead to a more even playing field throughout Kansas high school athletics is now one step closer to becoming reality.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) recently sent ballots to all member schools asking for a vote on a proposed multiplier for private schools that would inflate their enrollment numbers for classification purposes.
Paola High School Principal Jeff Hines, who has championed the multiplier cause for years, was asked to serve on the committee that drafted the proposal last June. Hines made a motion during the April 29, 2022, meeting of the KSHSAA Board of Directors to modify Rule 5 Classification of Senior High Schools, Section 2, by adding an additional Article 5, which outlines several multiplier factors for private schools.
The motion passed 43 to 21, but before it could be sent to the Kansas Legislature and State Board of Education for approval, it first needed approval from more than 50 percent of all classifications and more than 50 percent of the total number of KSHSAA member schools.
KSHSAA emailed ballots to principals and superintendents May 6 and gave them until Tuesday, June 14, to vote.
Paola High School’s vote was a resounding “yes,” but Hines told Paola school board members during their monthly meeting Monday, June 13, that he was getting worried because at that time more than 100 schools had not yet returned their ballot.
KSHSAA announced the results Wednesday, June 15, and the proposal passed with more than 61 percent approval. The vote tally was 216 “yes” to 139 “no.”
The proposal was supported by 63.2 percent of Class 1A schools, 67.2 percent of Class 2A schools, 71.9 percent of Class 3A schools and 83.3 percent of Class 4A schools. A majority of Class 5A and 6A schools voted against the proposal. Class 5A was close, with 17 schools voting “yes” and 19 schools voting “no.” There was a larger differential in Class 6A, the largest class, with only six schools voting “yes” and 30 schools voting “no.”
“This proposal is unique to Kansas and does a great job of identifying the most successful private schools and appropriately assigning them to a more suitable classification, which should result in greater competitive balance,” Hines said. “While this proposal is not exactly what I, personally, wanted, I not only supported it, but I was also willing to advocate for its adoption. Change has been needed for several decades, and it is exciting to see Kansas schools advance an initiative that is sure to improve postseason competition in the future.”
Paola High School is in Class 4A, which has been dominated by private school powerhouses. The last eight state champion football teams in Class 4A have been private schools, with St. James Academy winning the past two years and Bishop Miege winning six years straight before that. The last public school to win a state football championship in Class 4A was Buhler in 2013.
Private school dominance has also extended into other sports. Private schools have won 30 of the last 35 state championships in volleyball, boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer.
Private schools have won 11 of the last 14 Class 4A volleyball titles, including five for Bishop Miege and five for St. James. Rose Hill captured titles in 2016 and 2017, and McPherson won the title in 2012.
The last 10 4-3-2-1A girls soccer titles have gone to private schools. A state tournament was not held in 2020. Bishop Miege has won the last five titles. Topeka-Hayden won three titles. Wichita-Trinity Academy and St. James each have won one.
Bishop Miege has won six of the last seven Class 4A girls basketball titles. A state tournament was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19. McPherson won the title in 2018. Bishop Miege won the other six titles.
Three of the last four boys basketball titles were won by Bishop Miege. Bishop Miege was in the finals in 2020, but the final was not held due to COVID-19. Piper won the title in 2019. Bishop Miege won titles in 2021, 2018, 2017 and 2016.
With the approved proposal by KSHSAA member schools, a change must now be made to Kansas State Statute to allow for more than just student attendance to affect KSHSAA classifications, according to a KSHSAA news release.
“State of Kansas Identifying Statutes need to be approved by both the State Board of Education and the State Legislature prior to implementation,” the release states. “Without these approvals, the school approved amendment would not be permissible.”
Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Republican from Louisburg who chairs the Senate Education Committee, said the issue will likely be addressed during next year’s legislative session.
Baumgardner said if a bill is proposed, there would then be a hearing, and she assured that everyone would be given an opportunity to speak.
“It will be a fair hearing. It will be a balanced hearing,” she said.
Baumgardner did raise some concerns as she believes the time and effort being put into the debate surrounding public and private school athletics would be better served on issues affecting the classroom.
Baumgardner said students can be failing two classes and still participate in extracurricular activities, which she thinks sends the wrong message, and she also emphasized concerns about fewer students attending Kansas public schools.
As for the proposed multiplier, Baumgardner said she supports extracurricular activities as a whole, but she is concerned that it seems like the focus with this issue is on one sport.
“It just centers on football,” Baumgardner said.
The proposal approved by KSHSAA schools outlines several factors to determine a private school multiplier, including school location, socio-economic status and prior championships.
Any private school that has won five or more state team championships in the most recent five school years will have a multiplier applied to their classification enrollment count. These select private schools will begin with a 1.0 multiplier, according to the KSHSAA news release.
The following factors will be added to the multiplier for each select private school, according to the release.
Championship Factor
Cumulative state championships over the previous 5-year period (not activity specific, team activities only).
- 10+ championships: + 0.30
- 5-9 championships: + 0.15
NOTE: If a private school has won less than 5 championships in the previous five-year period, the multiplier remains 1.0.
Geographic Population Factor
Public school attendance area in which the private school is located.
- Within a 5A/6A community: + 0.30
- Within a 3A/4A community: + 0.15
- Within a 1A/2A community: + 0
NOTE: If a private school does not meet the Championship Factor, the Geographic Population Factor would not take effect.
Socio-Economic Population Factor
- 0-20% Free/Reduced students reported: + 0.15
- >20% Free/Reduced students reported: + 0
NOTE: If a private school does not meet the Championship Factor, the Socio-Economic Population Factor would not take effect.
The proposal states that the multiplier impacts classification for all school activities and will be applied to both general and football classification numbers. Schools cannot move up more than one classification based upon the multiplier. The multiplier enrollment count will not force a school to move from 8-person to 11-person football or from 6-person to 8-person football, according to the proposal.
Geographic location is determined by the physical address of the private school. If free/reduced data is not collected and/or reported, it is assumed to be zero. There is no process for appeal to change a classification that has already been changed by the multiplier, according to the proposal.
- Sports Editor Gene Morris contributed to this report.
