TOPEKA — The Kansas House and Senate have voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of the congressional redistricting map.
The House voted 85-37 Wednesday, Feb. 9, to override the governor's veto of SB 355 establishing the congressional redistricting map. The House completed action that began one day earlier when the Senate voted 27-11 on Tuesday, Feb. 8, to override the veto.
Sens. Molly Baumgardner and Caryn Tyson and Reps. Samantha Poetter Parshall and Mark Samsel — the four state lawmakers who represent Miami County — voted in favor of overriding the veto. All four lawmakers are Republicans.
Gov. Kelly, a Democrat, vetoed SB 355 on Feb. 3, saying the bill does not follow the guidelines courts and the Legislature have established on how to draw Kansas districts fairly and constitutionally. The governor said the proposed bill provided no justification for deviation from those guidelines.
“Wyandotte County is carved into two separate congressional districts,” Kelly said Feb. 3. “Without explanation, this map shifts 46 percent of the Black population and 33 percent of the Hispanic population out of the third congressional district."
The governor also was critical of the bill because it separates the city of Lawrence from Douglas County.
