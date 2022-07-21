LOUISBURG – The potential for algae bloom in City Lake at Ron Weers Park has been upgraded from a watch to a warning by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), city of Louisburg officials reported Thursday, July 21.
Under this warning, harmful algae could be present or could be expected to be present, according to a city news release.
Residents should not allow their pets to drink from or swim in the water, according to the city. Fishing is still safe as long as fish are well cleaned before consuming, according to the release.
Algae blooms are to be expected in most bodies of water during the extremely dry conditions the region has been experiencing, with little to no rainfall and low water levels, according to a consultant who has been assisting city staff in treating the curly pondweed prevalent in the lake in years past.
An aeration system installed at the lake in fall 2019 has helped keep the potential for a large algae bloom from being worse than it is, according to the city.
New signs alerting people about the warning have been posted at the lake, according to the release.
KDHE plans to conduct an additional test of the lake water sometime in the next two weeks, the city reported.
