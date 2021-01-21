Those interested in active transportation like walking, biking, using a scooter or wheelchair are invited to share their opinions about their ability to move around in Miami County and its cities.
A survey is available until the end of the month for residents to share their thoughts about active transportation in the state as the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) works to develop the state’s first Active Transportation Plan (ATP) in 25 years. The online survey is open until Jan. 31 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/KansasATP. Active transportation refers to human-powered modes of transportation such as walking or cycling.
Matt Messina, KDOT comprehensive planning unit manager, said Louisburg resident and veteran Bill Murphy’s story before a legislative committee about walking around Louisburg with his service dog Titan played a key role in funding for the ATP.
“Representatives from Louisburg and BikeWalkKC provided written and spoken testimony during KDOT’s Local Consult process which helped KDOT and state legislators realize and prioritize the need to update the state’s ATP,” Messina said.
When Murphy returned from military service in Iraq in 2006, he “went from perfect vision to legally blind,” he said in a previous interview.
Murphy was diagnosed with an eye disease, but was told that events he experienced in Iraq exacerbated his problem. Over the years, his vision continued to deteriorate and he had to start using a cane. At the start of 2015, he received his guide dog, Titan.
“I’m a lot more independent now than I once was,” Murphy said previously. “I could be even more independent if there were more sidewalks. I could get to where I get my haircut; I could get to Price Chopper. I could go all kinds of places with nothing slowing me down.”
The Kansas ATP will serve as a guide for KDOT on how to include active transportation infrastructure when planning roads, bridges and various improvement projects. Funding for active transportation projects is included in the 10-year Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, or IKE.
“Providing access to safe, direct, continuous and pleasant routes whether driving, walking or cycling is essential for a healthy multi-modal transportation system,” Messina said. “Our intent is for Kansas residents to have a direct voice in development of the ATP.”
The Kansas ATP will focus on how active transportation can be improved through better policies, planning, design and partnerships with other state agencies and local communities.
Whether Kansans use active transportation regularly, rarely or somewhere in between, public input and ideas are critical to developing the plan. All Kansans are encouraged to get involved by participating in the online opinion survey and providing stories about how and why they are incorporating active transportation into their lives, according to a KDOT news release.
Persons with active transportation stories can share at www.surveymonkey.com/r/KansasATPStories. Additional information and video are available at www.ksdot.org/KansasATP.asp.
The planning process for the Kansas ATP will continue through 2021.
Follow ATP activity on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KansasATP and use #KansasATP hashtag. KDOT contacts are Messina, (785) 296-7448 or matthew.messina@ks.gov and Jenny Kramer, bicycle and pedestrian coordinator, (785) 296-5186 or jenny.kramer@ks.gov.
