LOUISBURG — Area residents can learn more about the Kansas Highway 68 Expansion Project during a public meeting scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14, in Louisburg.
The state’s project team will present design plans for expanding K-68 to four lanes and discuss other construction activities anticipated for the highway in Miami County. The Oct. 14 meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Louisburg High School auditorium, located at 202 Aquatic Drive in Louisburg.
KDOT and consultant team members will also answer questions and discuss impacts and concerns with the public at the meeting, according to a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) news release.
The Miami County K-68 Expansion Project spans 6.68 miles of K-68 from U.S. Highway 169 to Spring Valley Road, located just west of the K-68/U.S. Highway 69 interchange at Louisburg.
The Miami County K-68 Expansion is also related to K-68 T-WORKS projects that will be let in December, according to KDOT.
One project will improve Somerset Road east on the south side of K-68.
Another project will involve building interim improvements, such as turn lanes on K-68 and access roads, according to KDOT. And the work will include building four lanes on K-68 between U.S. Highway 69 and Spring Valley Road.
Crews have been relocating utilities along portions of K-68 in recent weeks in preparation for the projects.
Matt Oehlert, project manager for the Miami County Road and Bridge Department, briefed county commissioners on the two K-68 improvement projects at a recent study session.
The Oct. 14 meeting will be held online and in person. The same information will be presented in both meeting formats. The public may also comment online at k68.digicate.
The K-68 expansion project is one of the seven announced Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) Modernization / Expansion Projects in the development Pipeline for KDOT District 4 (Southeast Kansas), according to KDOT.
Design for the Miami County K-68 Expansion Project is anticipated to be complete during 2023. No construction funding has been identified at this time, according to KDOT.
Upgrading K-68 with a series of improvements at key locations plus a long-term goal of widening to a four-lane roadway is recommended in the K-68 Corridor Management Plan.
