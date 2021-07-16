LOUISBURG - KDOT has reduced Kansas Highway 68 to one lane in both directions and is installing temporary stop signs as a safety precaution until the traffic signal at the intersection of K-68 and the southbound U.S. Highway 69 off-ramp can be repaired, according to the city of Louisburg.
The stoplight will flash red in all directions. This should be treated as a 3-way stop after the stop signs are installed on Friday, July 16, according to a city news release.
The traffic light has been inoperable since being struck by lightning in a July 10 thunderstorm.
A KDOT representative told the city of Louisburg the repair is proving challenging and will remain inoperable for up to two more weeks.
Motorists should use caution when driving through that area.
