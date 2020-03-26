Gov. Laura Kelly has signed the state's budget bill that includes $65 million to support coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts.
Senate Bill 66, the budget bill for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021, did not include any line item vetoes from the governor when she signed it Wednesday, March 25.
“I appreciate the bipartisan work of lawmakers to approve a budget swiftly in the midst of an unprecedented global public health pandemic,” Kelly said in a news release. “I particularly commend legislators for approving $65 million to help support our coronavirus response efforts in Kansas.”
While Kelly applauded legislators’ work, she warned against adding any unnecessary new spending when the Legislature returns for its annual wrap up session in April.
“Practically overnight, the coronavirus pandemic caused upheaval in the stock market, shuttered businesses, disrupted supply chains, and cast uncertainty on our economic future,” Kelly said in the release. “We’ve never experienced anything this sudden and severe in our lifetimes. As we get a handle on our new reality, I urge the Legislature to join me in showing fiscal restraint when they return for the annual wrap up session. It is critical that we act with utmost caution until we get a better sense of what the true budget implications of coronavirus will be.”
