New Osawatomie City Council member Kevin Schasteen (left) takes the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the council’s Thursday, Feb. 2, meeting. Administering the oath of office is City Clerk Tammy Seamands. Schasteen will serve the remainder of former councilmember Kirk Wright’s Ward 2 term. Wright resigned because he be moving outside the ward’s boundaries.

 Photo by Kari Bradley

OSAWATOMIE — A 53-year-old Osawatomie resident and U.S. Navy veteran who has served on a school board and several community-related boards is the newest member of the Osawatomie City Council.

Kevin Schasteen was sworn in during a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 2, at Memorial Hall in Osawatomie. Schasteen will fill the remainder of Ward 2 councilmember Kirk Wright’s term which began in January 2022 and expires in January 2026.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

