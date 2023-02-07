New Osawatomie City Council member Kevin Schasteen (left) takes the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the council’s Thursday, Feb. 2, meeting. Administering the oath of office is City Clerk Tammy Seamands. Schasteen will serve the remainder of former councilmember Kirk Wright’s Ward 2 term. Wright resigned because he be moving outside the ward’s boundaries.
OSAWATOMIE — A 53-year-old Osawatomie resident and U.S. Navy veteran who has served on a school board and several community-related boards is the newest member of the Osawatomie City Council.
Kevin Schasteen was sworn in during a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 2, at Memorial Hall in Osawatomie. Schasteen will fill the remainder of Ward 2 councilmember Kirk Wright’s term which began in January 2022 and expires in January 2026.
Wright announced his resignation at the council’s Dec. 23 meeting.
The Wrights are building a home outside of Ward 2 and will be moving within the year, as well as continuing work on community projects through their company, Wright Way Homes, according to a statement posted on the city’s website.
Schasteen was a member of the Paola USD 368 school board for seven years from 2011-2018 and a member of the Kansas Association of School Boards from 2015-2018.
While on the Paola school board, Schasteen served as president and a member of the negotiations committee.
At the time of his interview for the council position, Schasteen served on three Osawatomie community-related boards — library, tourism and recreation.
He also is a member of the Osawatomie PRIDE group and recently became a member of the Osawatomie USD 367 Alumni Board.
A building engineer by profession, Schasteen served almost 10 years in the U.S. Navy and is an American Legion and VFW member.
In his application for the council position, Schasteen said he has made service to his community an important part of giving back for all that was given to him, and it would be an honor to serve all members of Ward 2 and the community.
“I take a very common-sense approach to things, but I also like to think outside the box,” Schasteen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.