221116_mr_vohs_award_01

Kevin Vohs (center), owner of Vohs Pharmacy in Louisburg, accepted the Pharmacist of the Year award during the 2022 Kansas Pharmacists Association annual meeting Sept. 24 in Topeka. Also pictured are (from left) Carli Riemer, Vohs Pharmacy pharmacist; Cale Schneider, Vohs Pharmacy pharamcist; Cassie Vohs, pharmacy technician at Vohs Pharmacy and Kevin’s wife, and Tessa Schnelle, Kansas New Practitioners Network director.

 Submitted photo

LOUISBURG — Kevin Vohs, owner of Vohs Pharmacy in Louisburg, has been named Pharmacist of the Year by the Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA).

Vohs received the award Sept. 24 during the association’s 142nd annual meeting and trade show in Topeka.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

