LOUISBURG — Kevin Vohs, owner of Vohs Pharmacy in Louisburg, has been named Pharmacist of the Year by the Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA).
Vohs received the award Sept. 24 during the association’s 142nd annual meeting and trade show in Topeka.
In his 10 years of service to the Louisburg community, Vohs has not only advocated for the profession, but most notably the role of the independent pharmacist, according to a KPhA news release.
Over the last decade, Vohs has led his team with “servant leadership, modeling the importance of engagement and service to the community,” according to the release.
Some examples of his leadership in the community include:
Vohs makes investments in the local high school students through contributions to the Don Meek Golf Tournament Scholarship and establishment of annual scholarships to a graduating senior that has interest in pharmacy or the medical field, according to the release.
During the pandemic, Vohs prioritized the safety of his community by providing COVID and influenza vaccination for the staff of the Louisburg school district and traveled to the local senior center to host several immunization clinics for the most vulnerable residents.
Vohs and his team were praised for providing excellent and well attended clinics in the community, while maintaining exceptional service for his patients at the brick-and-mortar storefront location.
“In addition to providing outstanding patient care, Kevin serves as an exemplary mentor and preceptor for students from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy,” his nominators noted. “His dedication to mentorship extends beyond his students. He also has invested his significant time and effort into new practitioners.”
The KPhA Pharmacist of the Year Award was established in 1977 and is presented annually to a KPhA member.
For a KPhA member to receive this award, they must be a member in good standing, be a licensed pharmacist in Kansas, be an individual of the highest degree of integrity and be recognized as a professional leader, according to the release.
The recipient must have contributed significantly to the advancement of the profession, the goals of the association, the standing of Kansas pharmacy and have other professional achievements during the year for which the award is given, according to the association.
News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.
