230531_mr_kids_cops_01

Several members of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were on hand for last year’s Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament at Lake Miola. This year’s event is set for Saturday, June 3.

 File photo

PAOLA — There will be plenty of casting and reeling Saturday, June 3, at Lake Miola during the 26th annual Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament sponsored by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The event will take place from 8 to 11 a.m., but registration will begin at 7 a.m. The registration fee is waived this year. Teams are made up of one adult and one child under the age of 16.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.