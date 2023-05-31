Kids and cops get ready for fishing tournament By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email May 31, 2023 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Several members of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were on hand for last year’s Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament at Lake Miola. This year’s event is set for Saturday, June 3. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA — There will be plenty of casting and reeling Saturday, June 3, at Lake Miola during the 26th annual Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament sponsored by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.The event will take place from 8 to 11 a.m., but registration will begin at 7 a.m. The registration fee is waived this year. Teams are made up of one adult and one child under the age of 16.Participants will not need to obtain a city fishing license, according to a news release.Awards will be given out for first-, second- and third-place winners in the following categories:Catfish — Limit five per team (total weight)Bass — Limit five per team (total weight) 18-inch minimumWalleye — Limit two per team (total weight) 15-inch minimumCrappie — Limit five per team (total weight)Sunfish — Limit five per team (total weight)First-place awards will also be given out for the largest single catch in each of the five categories.For more information, contact Sheriff Frank Kelly at the sheriff's office at (913) 294-3232. 