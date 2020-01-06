LOUISBURG — Area youth will soon put their free throw shooting skills on display.
The Immaculate Conception Knights of Columbus Council No. 12437 in Louisburg will host a local competition for the Knights of Columbus International Free Throw Championship at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Louisburg Middle School gym. Registration starts at 12:45 p.m.
The event is open to all boys and girls ages 9 to 14 who will compete in their respective age divisions, according to a news release.
The free throw championship is sponsored annually by the Knights of Columbus. Winners progress through local, district, and state level competitions. International champions are announced by the Knights of Columbus’ international headquarters based on scores from state-level competitions.
Last year more than 130,000 sharpshooters participated in over 3,000 local competitions, according to the release.
All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. For more information contact Jim Morgan at 913-837-6378.
The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic family fraternal service organization with over 1.8 million members in 14,000 local councils. Last year the Knights donated over 69 million volunteer hours and $151 million to charitable and benevolent causes, sponsoring projects to benefit their church, councils, communities, families and youth, according to the release.
