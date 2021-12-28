LOUISBURG – Louisburg veterans and their family members joined thousands of others across the country in participating in Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Knop family was chosen to lay the wreath at Louisburg Cemetery for the American Legion Post 250. Wayne Knop is the Legion commander, and Sue Knop is past president of the Legion Auxiliary.
The wreath was placed at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, simultaneously with Arlington National Cemetery and at cemeteries throughout the country, according to a news release.
Also present were Charles Lewis, Eboard officer; Lizbeth Phillips, adjutant; and Gary Brown, chaplain.
More than 2.4 million sponsored veterans wreaths were placed by volunteers at 3,136 participating locations across the country, according to a news release.
At Arlington National Cemetery, 66 tractor trailers delivered more than 250,000 wreaths that were placed by nearly 38,000 volunteers, according to the release.
This was the 30th year that veterans wreaths have been placed there, a tradition started by Maine wreathmaker Morrill Worcester as a gift of thanks. Morrill once again made the trek to Arlington this year to place wreaths as he has each December since 1992, according to the release.
“When I brought down those 5,000 wreaths that first year, I just thought it was a way for me to say thank you, for what we have in this country,” said Worcester, founder of Wreaths Across America. “I could have never imagined it would strike a chord like it has and make such an impact. Me and my family continued to be humbled by the support this program receives across the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.