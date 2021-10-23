The Master Food Volunteers from K-State Research and Extension’s Marais des Cygnes District are excited to announce that Knowledge at Noon programs will resume beginning next month.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, each month the Master Food Volunteer group planned an informative nutrition program called Knowledge at Noon. This program was held on the third Wednesday of each month at the Paola Extension office. The program series has been on hold since March 2020, due to COVID-19 precautions. Plans to resume the program are now again in full swing.
Their traditional November program, titled “Gifts from the Kitchen,” will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the new Extension office location in Paola, 913 N. Pearl St., Ste 1.
Participants will learn to make and take home easy homemade gifts for the holidays and sample delicious food. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be recommended, but not required.
Participants may choose from one of two sessions: 9-10:30 a.m. or 12-1:30 p.m. Space is limited and RSVP is required. To RSVP, call (913) 294-4306. Cost is only $5. Please pre-pay at the Paola Extension office by Nov. 12 to hold your spot. Plan to attend for fun, food and great holiday gift ideas!
