PAOLA — Faster and more reliable internet for residents and businesses in northern Paola soon could be available if the city and KwiKom Communications are able to obtain a state grant.
Paola City Council members received an update on the plan during their Feb. 8 meeting.
Acting Interim City Manager Randi Shannon said KwiKom Communications has identified Paola as an ideal community for the Kansas Office of Broadband Development Acceleration Grant.
The 50-50 state grant also allows for up to a 50 percent co-investment of the matching funding. Therefore, KwiKom asked the city of Paola for a co-investment commitment of $250,000, which is 25 percent of the project’s $1 million total.
If the Paola project is accepted, Shannon said the city would likely use COVID-19 stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the city’s $250,000 co-investment.
KwiKom’s plan is to deliver scalable, 10 gigabit capable fiber to more than 500 homes and businesses within the northern city limits and around Lake Miola. The project would also provide the necessary infrastructure to eventually complete the entire city, which Shannon said was an important emphasis of city leaders.
Paola City Council members unanimously approved the city’s statement of financial support for the grant during their Feb. 8 meeting. Shannon said the city should know by May whether the Paola project was chosen.
John Terry, business development manager from KwiKom, sent a written statement about the project to the city of Paola. The statement says “KwiKom was one of only ten companies to receive funding in last year’s inaugural round of this 10-year program, and we feel that we have a strong possibility to receive funding again this year.”
KwiKom gathered feedback from Paola residents to include with the grant application. The feedback included speed test screenshots and written or emailed statements speaking to the lack of reliable broadband internet, defined as consistent 25/3 Mbps.
“Some providers in Paola claim that they are consistently providing broadband speeds to residents, but market data and resident feedback suggests that these claims are not accurate,” Terry wrote in the KwiKom statement to the city.
Several council members expressed frustration with the internet service from Suddenlink and AT&T and said they have heard similar concerns from other Paola residents.
Council member LeAnne Shields said she only wishes they could do the entire city at one time. She said she spoke to Terry, and he told her the first phase focusing on northern Paola will take about a year to complete if they get the grant.
The Broadband Development Acceleration Grant program launched in 2020 and is designed to invest $85 million over 10 years toward bridging the digital divide in Kansas, thanks to broadband modernization funding provided through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE), according to the program’s state website.
“These grants will continue my administration’s push to improve connectivity throughout our state,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “Kansans need high-speed internet to access healthcare, education, commerce and so much more. This funding is critical in our bold push to adequately connect and equip every part of Kansas for prosperity and growth, and to ensure that our state can compete economically.”
