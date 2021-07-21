An old favorite has returned to the fair this year.
Ladies’ and Shepherd’s Lead has been added back to the agenda for Tuesday, July 27, at 4 p.m.
In this event, the exhibitor wears a garment or costume made of a majority of wool. The sheep can also be decorated to coordinate with your garment and add interest to the contest.
The object is to present sheep and their wool in an attractive manner.
A 100 word resume of your background and activities and a description of the garment should be turned in to the fair office by 3:30 p.m. that day. It will be read while you are showing.
All ages are welcome to enter and you need not be a 4-Her or have a sheep at the fair. You can borrow a lamb the day of the show.
The regular sheep show will start after Ladies’ and Shepherd’s Lead at 5 p.m.
