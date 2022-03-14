PAOLA — The city of Paola is ready to move forward with needed repairs to the Lake Miola dam.
Paola City Council members, during their February 8 meeting, unanimously approved a proposal from Kaw Valley Engineering, Inc., to map out the repairs for a cost of $56,250. The proposal includes a hydrologic analysis, survey, and design of improvements. The proposal also provides for bid and construction phase services.
Acting Interim City Manager Randi Shannon said previous inspections of the dam have revealed issues with embankment instability on the downstream slope. Multiple repairs and modifications have been made in the past, but the slides continue to develop, she said.
The city recently had Braun Intertec Corporation perform a geotechnical study on the dam to get more information about the work that needs to be done to fix the dam.
Kaw Valley Engineering was one of four companies solicited for proposals. BG Consultants, Inc., also returned a proposal, but it was for $110,000. Allenbrand-Drews & Associates and Baldridge Engineering, LLC, did not submit proposals.
The Kaw Valley agreement will initially be funded by temporary notes, but the dam repairs will ultimately be paid for using revenue from the city’s half-cent sales tax that voters renewed in 2019.
Paola City Council members previously have been told the dam repairs could cost about $1 million.
In November 2019, 75 percent of Paola voters agreed to renew the half-cent sales tax to help fund the Paola Family Pool, parks and streets. City officials have discussed using the revenue to fix the dam, repair and improve the Paola Family Pool, and make improvements to the ballfields at Wallace Park.
The half-cent sales tax is projected to generate between $12 and $14 million during the next 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.