PAOLA — Lakemary Center recently added a new van to its fleet thanks to the Mary Agnes and Harold Scherman Charitable Trust through First Option Bank.
Members of First Option Bank presented a check from the Mary Agnes and Harold Scherman Trust Fund to Sally Beyers, development director at Lakemary Center, for $54,350 for the purchase of a new van for transportation of their residents.
Working behind the scenes to make it happen with the First Option Bank Trust Department was Keri Peterson, senior trust officer and vice president. The check presentation took place at First Option Bank in Paola on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Beyers had ladies from the bank’s trust department join her for a ride in the new van with James Beaudry, driving by the barn at Lakemary Center and visiting with them about some of the programs and services offered to their residents.
“I had a wonderful afternoon with the ladies of First Option Bank’s Trust Department,” Beyers said. “Our outing in the new van was a fun break from our normal workdays. And for the bank staff, it was an opportunity to see how their efforts are making a huge difference in the community. I think we all enjoyed the joyride in the new 14-passenger van.”
Following the ride in the van, Lakemary Center served ice cream to employees at First Option Bank.
“First Option Bank is an amazing community partner,” Beyers said. “The bank has helped to support Lakemary for decades. Each year, their trusteed foundations support one or more projects within Lakemary.
“First Option often donates to projects that are crucial to our organization, but not necessarily appealing to many donors,” she said. “For instance, in recent years, First Option has funded our HVAC system, an upgraded security system, and beds for our residents. All of these were pivotal to our organization’s successes, but not something most donors think about.”
The Mary Agnes and Harold Scherman Charitable Trust through First Option Bank made a large grant to Lakemary for the purchase of the 14-passenger van.
“The van will be used primarily by Lakemary’s newest initiative, the A.I.M. program,” Beyers said. “Achieving Individual Milestones for Success or A.I.M. is a transitional program for students 18-21 years old. Students spend time in the community with career exploration and internships as well as practicing real-life scenarios like purchasing groceries, visiting the library or pharmacy or going out to eat. The van will be reserved Monday through Friday during the school year for the A.I.M. program.”
The Lakemary Center vans run throughout the week and weekend, Beyers said.
“On the weekends, on holidays and outside the school year, Lakemary’s adult team will use the van on special outings, fun gatherings, volunteer opportunities or the necessary errands about town,” she said. “We are thrilled to add this new vehicle to Lakemary’s fleet. Lakemary clients enjoy being active participants in the Paola community, and we are profoundly grateful for the many ways First Option Bank supports individuals with special needs and Lakemary Center.”
