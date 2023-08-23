230823_mr_lakemary_01

Members of First Option Bank present a check from the Mary Agnes and Harold Scherman Charitable Trust to Sally Beyers, development director at Lakemary Center, for $54,350 for the purchase of a new van for transportation of their residents. The check presentation took place at the First Option Bank in Paola on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Lakemary Center recently added a new van to its fleet thanks to the Mary Agnes and Harold Scherman Charitable Trust through First Option Bank.

Members of First Option Bank presented a check from the Mary Agnes and Harold Scherman Trust Fund to Sally Beyers, development director at Lakemary Center, for $54,350 for the purchase of a new van for transportation of their residents.

