A petition to establish the city of “Golden” in Miami County has gained another level of validation as the county moves closer to the June 23 public hearing on the matter.
The Miami County Clerk’s Office verified that the petition, filed April 9, had enough valid signatures to meet the state statutory requirement. County commissioners wanted to ensure the document also met all other statutory requirements before going through a hearing process — to avoid the potential for a legal challenge to the petition’s validity in the future.
The County Commission sought the legal services of a Topeka attorney who specializes in land use law and has more than 25 years of experience working with cities and counties in Kansas on a range of topics such as annexation, planning and zoning issues and others.
In written correspondence to County Administrator Shane Krull and County Counselor Sheila Schultz, land use attorney Jim Kaup said in his opinion the petition for incorporation for the city of Golden complies with the statutory requirements and is properly before the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).
“The petition is sufficient and the County should continue to move forward towards the statutory public hearing, set by BOCC for June 23,” Kaup wrote.
County Administrator Krull advised county commissioners of Kaup’s opinion during their regular meeting Wednesday, May 5.
Chairman Rob Roberts has stressed that seeking additional scrutiny of the petition by a land use law expert should not be interpreted as favoring one side or the other, but rather it should be viewed as the county making sure every step it takes in the process is the proper one — having never been through something like the proposed formation of a new city before.
Commissioners discussed finding a suitable location for the hearing to accommodate the anticipated large crowd. In addition to location, commissioners said in the coming days they must determine a start time for the hearing, as well as how much time they would allot to each speaker.
According to state statute, any city located within five miles of the proposed city of Golden must be notified and its representatives given the opportunity to speak at the hearing. Three cities fall under this requirement — Edgerton, Gardner and Spring Hill.
Nearly 300 residents in northern Miami County are joining together to protect their rural property from future industrial growth and development.
The group filed the petition Friday, April 9, seeking to establish a new third class city named “Golden” that would encompass about nine square miles north of Hillsdale Lake, and the population would be 776, according to the petition documents.
Jennifer Williams, who lives along Moonlight Road within the proposed city boundaries, filed the petition after working with others during the past few weeks collecting more than 275 signatures from residents within the proposed boundary lines who support the plan, she said in an earlier interview.
