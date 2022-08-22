HILLSDALE LAKE — A 20-year-old Lane man has been identified as the jet ski rider who drowned Sunday, Aug. 21, at Hillsdale Lake.
Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake marina at 1:58 p.m. Sunday to investigate a medical call about an unresponsive person found in the lake waters near the marina.
The investigation found the victim, identified as Michael Allen Giesbrecht, and the jet ski owner had just unloaded the jet ski off a trailer and into the water at the small watercraft dock, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
When the jet ski owner returned to the dock after parking the vehicle and trailer, he was unable to locate Giesbrecht, who was found a short time later by another jet ski operator about 15 feet offshore, face down in the water without a life preserver on, according to the sheriff’s office.
Water is about five feet deep in that area, and Giesbrecht was taken to shore, where bystanders administered life-saving measures until Miami County EMS personnel arrived on scene. Giesbrecht was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to the Olathe Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office reported an underlying medical condition may have contributed to Giesbrecht’s death and there is no foul play suspected. The investigation is ongoing by the sheriff’s office investigation division, with the assistance of Miami County EMS and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks whose personnel also responded to the scene Sunday.
