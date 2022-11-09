Adrianne Lane (center), business teacher at Louisburg High School, poses for a photo with some of her students in mid-October when she was named Louisburg USD 416 Secondary Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year.
LOUISBURG — Adrianne Lane decided that spending her day tucked away in an office setting wasn’t for her.
“Once I worked in the business world for a few years, I figured out sitting in a cubicle did not fit my personality, so I decided to teach business to students,” Lane said.
Hundreds of students are glad she made the switch.
“Adrianne Lane has built a wonderful business program at Louisburg High School,” Superintendent Brian Biermann said. “In a short amount of time, our student numbers for her classes are at an all-time high. Students want to take her classes and be a member of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) at LHS.”
Lane recently was honored as the Louisburg USD 416 Secondary Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year.
“I was very surprised to be named teacher of the year,” Lane said. “The school surprised me with a cake reception where my family and my FBLA officers were present, along with all of my awesome coworkers. I am very honored to be teacher of the year. We have a great staff at LHS, and to get this recognition means a lot.”
Raised in Drexel, Mo., Lane began her teaching career in Drexel in 2006. She taught in Drexel for 11 years before joining the staff at LHS six years ago.
Lane has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Avila University where she met her husband, Alan, of 18 years. She has two daughters, Sami Lane, 16, and Camryn Lane, 13.
“We enjoy playing sports — softball, basketball, volleyball,” said Lane, who is head coach of the LHS girls basketball team. “We also spend a lot of time with family.”
After receiving her degree from Avila in 2003, Lane obtained a Master of Technological and Occupational Education degree from the University of Central Missouri in 2008.
“I really enjoyed business classes in high school, and I continued my business education in college,” Lane said.
Biermann said Lane is a dedicated educator and wants to instill the importance of effective business and entrepreneurship skills in all her students at LHS.
Lane said she enjoys teaching students lifelong skills.
“Being a business teacher in 2022, in my opinion, has become more of life-skills teaching than degree-seeking education,” Lane said. “Teaching students skills that they will use for the rest of their lives motivated me to be a better teacher.”
Lane said her message to all students and educators is to be involved.
“This message seems simple but, throughout my 17 years of teaching, being involved has made me the educator and leader I am today,” she said.
