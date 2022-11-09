221109_mr_secondary_01

Adrianne Lane (center), business teacher at Louisburg High School, poses for a photo with some of her students in mid-October when she was named Louisburg USD 416 Secondary Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year.

LOUISBURG — Adrianne Lane decided that spending her day tucked away in an office setting wasn’t for her.

“Once I worked in the business world for a few years, I figured out sitting in a cubicle did not fit my personality, so I decided to teach business to students,” Lane said.

