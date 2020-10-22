Lang Chevrolet-Buick-GMC plans to host an American Red Cross blood drive on Friday, Oct 23.
The blood drive will take place from 11 am. to 4 p.m. in the showroom of the dealership, which is located at 32575 Old KC Road in Paola.
To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcross blood.org/give.html and search for the Paola blood drive.
