National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 26, and local residents will have a couple of opportunities to get rid of their unused, expired prescription drugs.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Paola Walmart, will be hosting a Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Walmart parking lot.
Local residents can anonymously and safely dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medication at the free event.
Residents are asked to put any medication to be disposed of into an old paper or plastic bad and seal it closed if they wish. Sheriff’s deputies will have a mobile command center set up to accept the items so they can be safely disposed.
Deputies can’t accept liquids, needles or sharps; only pills or patches, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The Louisburg Police Department is hosting a similar event Saturday, Oct. 26.
The police department is encouraging residents to bring unused or expired prescription drugs to the police station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The station is located at 209 S. Metcalf Road.
The Louisburg department will collect controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter substances, according to a city of Louisburg news release. Cough syrup is accepted in its sealed original container. Needles will not be accepted, though EpiPens can be collected, according to the release. Inhalers and other compressed air cylinders are not accepted. Illegal substances also are not accepted, according to the release.
Police Chief Tim Bauer said collection boxes will be set up in the entryway of the station. Participants will remain anonymous, Bauer said. An officer will be on duty at the station, but the chief said the department does not record the names of participants nor the medications they drop off for collection.
Bauer encourages residents to take advantage of the local collection site on Saturday.
“I think this is a worthwhile event because there’s not a lot of good ways for someone to safely dispose of prescription medications,” he said.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) sponsored-event is hosted by thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country.
The April 2019 Take-Back Day brought in 937,443 pounds (468.72 tons) of unused or expired prescription medication, bringing the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA since fall of 2010 to 11,816,393 pounds, according to the government agency.
DEA reports 4,969 law enforcement agencies participated in the April Take-Back Day, including 83 in Kansas and 176 in Missouri. In addition to all 50 states, other participating agencies were located in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam.
The sheriff’s office said the initiative addresses a vital public safety and health issue.
“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to theft, misuse and abuse,” the sheriff’s office release states.
