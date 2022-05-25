PAOLA — Law enforcement officers in the county gathered with members of the public to honor and remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty, during a memorial service Friday, May 20.
The service took place in front of the First Responders Memorial outside the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola.
Osawatomie Police Department representatives, Deputy Chief William Bradshaw and Officer Kyle Hurt, placed wreaths at the First Responders Memorial in honor of two fallen officers from Osawatomie who were killed in the line of duty in 1895 and 1947. Bradshaw and Hurt were assisted by members of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office honor guard.
Osawatomie Police Officer James H. Helms was shot and killed while investigating the sounds of an explosion in the downtown area at about 3 a.m. Jan. 20, 1895.
Four years later, in 1899, a convict in Minnesota confessed to killing Helms, as well as two peace officers and a civilian woman in Illinois and to shooting a policeman in Nebraska, according to historic accounts.Osawatomie Police Chief Michael F. Churchill was shot and killed Feb. 3, 1947, while attempting to arrest a man who beat his wife in a domestic assault the previous night.
As Churchill approached a shed behind the house, the man opened fire with a shotgun and killed the chief.
The man was apprehended by a posse, convicted, and hung on May 6, 1950, according to historic accounts.
Sheriff Frank Kelly led Friday’s memorial service, which coincided with National Police Week (also known as National Law Enforcement Week) Sunday, May 15 through Saturday, May 21.
