OSAWATOMIE — One didn’t need a road map to understand how the Ad Astra 2 congressional redistricting map was assembled, after hearing from local legislators.
Redistricting is based on population shifts in the new Census numbers that come out once every decade. The 2020 Census clearly showed the population growths in Wyandotte County and Johnson County, which historically have been coupled, could no longer be together, Rep. Mark Samsel said.
The Wellsville Republican and three of his colleagues, who also represent portions of Miami County, took a couple of hours of their morning Saturday, Feb. 12, to talk about the map, and other key pieces of legislation, with 60 people who gathered for a legislative breakfast in the auditorium at Osawatomie High School.
The Senate and House voted Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, respectively, to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the map, SB 355. In vetoing the bill, the Democratic governor was critical of the map, primarily because it separated Lawrence from the rest of Douglas County, and divided Wyandotte County into two congressional districts.
“Your options really seem to be to keep Wyandotte County together as a whole, which means Johnson County stands together as a whole, but they would be in completely different districts. That seemed to be option one,” Samsel said. “Or your other options were you could keep one of those counties whole, but then you were going to have to split either Wyandotte or Johnson to get the population numbers down to account for the shifts.”
Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, a Paola Republican, said the objective is to create a map where each congressional district has the same amount of people with equal representation. The new map has the same population, 734,470, in each of the four congressional districts.
Poetter Parshall said she realizes some people are upset about how the 3rd Congressional District lost some of its Democratic base, but she pointed out the Republican losses in the redrawn 1st Congressional District were even greater.
Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican, said another point, and perhaps the most crucial one, is the legislators working on the map checked the vote totals as they shifted lines and added counties or removed counties to each district to assure zero deviation in the 2020 election outcome.
“They looked at what the votes were at that time to assure that the outcome in the most recent congressional races would be the same,” Baumgardner said. “And we had that assurance with the Ad Astra map No. 2 that we did vote on.”
Under the Ad Astra 2 map, the 3rd Congressional District includes a portion of Wyandotte County, as well as all of Johnson, Miami, Franklin and Anderson counties.
Baumgardner, Poetter Parshall and Samsel voted in favor of the map. So did Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, but she expressed some concerns.
“I did support the final map,” Tyson said. “One of my big heartburns was Anderson and Franklin County. I can understand Miami County being in the third district. That makes a little bit of sense. But Franklin and Anderson, I had some heartburn with.”
Tyson and Samsel said the map is likely to be challenged in court, just as it was in 2010.
“The Ad Adstra map that was passed, I don’t love it, I don’t hate it, but at the end of the day it’s one that I think is fair,” said Samsel, who is a lawyer. “I don’t like that it’s going to be challenged in the courts, most likely.”
Moderator Blake Heid, president/CEO of First Option Bank, provided one of the lighter moments as he put his hand on Samsel’s shoulder.
“A lawyer said he doesn’t want something to go to court, how about that,” Heid said, to laughter from the audience.
APEX BILL
No one on the panel was laughing, though, about the passage of a more than $1 billion economic development bill that Gov. Laura Kelly signed just 48 hours earlier.
The Kelly administration said SB 347, also known as the Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion (APEX) Act, is a massive economic development bill that could help Kansas land the biggest private sector investment in the state’s history. The current project with an unnamed company would bring 4,000 new jobs to Kansas and inject $4 billion in business investment into the Kansas economy, according to administration estimates.
“An economic development bill that passed would give an estimated $1.6 billion to one corporation to try and entice them to get to Kansas,” said Tyson, chair of the Senate Tax Committee. “Six of the nine tax committee members voted no (on the Senate floor) on that economic development bill that was actually a tax bill.”
Other panelists were not thrilled with the passage of the fast-track bill, and said money spent on this economic development package could have helped many Kansans in a lot of different ways. Samsel and Baumgardner told the audience they also voted against the bill.
“You don’t want your legislators voting for things that they can’t even tell you what it is or what it will cost,” Baumgardner said. “The bottom line is when you look at what the cost is to the state to pass that bill to bring in a magic beans corporation, that really did eliminate the surplus that we thought we had so that we could eliminate food tax,” Baumgardner said. “Right now, we’ll be lucky if we can just reduce a little bit of the food sales tax. We wiped out many, many opportunities to kind of spread things out as far as helping Kansans.”
ELECTIONS
The lawmakers spent a few minutes talking about elections.
“Personally, I would love to see every election 100 percent audited, but I also know the fiscal note to that is outrageous,” Poetter Parshall said. “But I do think we need to go back and make sure everything was done accurately in the 2020 election because one thing about elections is, it’s almost impossible to catch voter fraud on the front end.”
Poetter said she learned while working with the Secretary of State’s elections division that Miami County is blessed because it has the best county clerk in the state.
“So I will say Janet White is amazing, and is someone we should trust running our elections,” Poetter said.
Baumgardner also praised White for being so responsive and helpful
“Janet is at the ready, and she has helped us many times,” the senator said.
Tyson said she is keeping her eye on a couple of election bills that have had movement.
“One that had a hearing this week would require water-marked paper, so that you cannot take just any piece of paper and create a ballot,” Tyson said. “It would have to be a specific type of paper.”
EDUCATION
Tyson talked about some of the bills she is working on, including one that addresses transparency in the classroom and another that would provide financial assistance to teachers who have to buy their own school supplies. Another is ensuring funding is reaching the classroom.
“We passed legislation a few years ago that said 65 percent of school funding will go to the classroom as a goal,” Tyson said. “I put in a bill that would delete the word ‘goal.’ It would be a mandate that 65 percent of the funding go to the classroom and the teachers.”
Baumgardner, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, talked about SB 341, which is designed to ensure federal impact aid is being used properly. The program provides federal assistance, about $13 million in Kansas, to school districts with concentrations of children residing in Native American lands, military bases, low-rent housing properties or other federal properties. Kansas has 23 such districts, three of which serve families at Fort Riley.
“The way it was designed by the federal government is, these districts in our state, and all other states, they are to receive that assistance above what the state already provides those school districts,” Baumgardner said. “So for all these years (more than 20), they have not received those additional funds we have simply used those funds instead of using state general funds to pay for what is to go to the school district for the funding formula for students.”
Baumgardner also wants to build up the Kansas Promise Scholarship program, which is the first taxpayer-funded scholarship designed for middle income families.
OTHER TOPICS
Other topics that were touched on included providing support to central Kansas farmers and ranchers who lost everything in the wildfires last year.
“We do so rely on the revenue that is made by that important industry, and it’s called farming,” Baumgardner said. “Kansas is a farming state. And we need to make sure that we maintain the support for those folks that pretty much anytime of the day, they have to be ready to respond.”
The panel briefly discussed energy, with moderator Heid using the example of the solar project Evergy is working on with the city of Osawatomie.
Poetter Parshall said she is not a fan of solar energy.
“To make yourself independent and take your house off the grid is one thing,” she said. “To do solar energy for an entire city is not something I’m a fan of.”
Tyson said when it comes to energy, the state is going in the wrong direction.
“We need a statewide energy plan. We don’t want to be Texas during the next freeze,” said Tyson, to applause from the audience.
Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce organized the breakfast. Kari Bradley is executive director. The sponsors were Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, First Option Bank, Landmark National Bank and Life Care Center of Osawatomie.
The legislative breakfast series continues at 7 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Louisburg Middle School.
